Stunning Setback Or Not

S&P 500 gave up opening gains, a bit too easily. The 3,880s didn‘t hold, and bonds lost their risk-on posture. Yields rose, but the dollar declined – and the greenback doesn‘t look to be out of the woods even though I‘m looking for it to top out and roll over later than in July still. Apart from bonds, one good reason why stocks bulls aren‘t yet done, is the good performance of value (in spite of the darkening clouds in financials). More thoughts regarding the immediate stock market are reserved for premium subscribers.

