This State Announces $1000 Stimulus Checks To First Responders

Florida was among the first few states to send out state coronavirus stimulus checks. Now the state is working on sending one more round of stimulus checks, but only to the first responders. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced sending $1000 stimulus checks to first responders. DeSantis plans to use $100 million from the state’s new budget to fund the stimulus checks to first responders.

Stimulus Checks To First Responders: Who Will Get It?

Governor DeSantis, last week, announced that Florida police and firefighters would get $1,000 bonuses for the second year in a row. DeSantis noted that the objective behind sending the stimulus checks to first responders is to boost the morale and financial assistance of the target group amid rising inflation.

“While other states turned their backs on law enforcement and first responders, Florida has continued to support them. These bonuses are a well-deserved recognition to our law enforcement and first responders for all they do for Florida,” Governor DeSantis said in a press release.

To qualify for the stimulus payment, one needs to be a sworn law enforcement officer, EMT, firefighter or paramedic for Florida.

"Whether it's a sheriff's department and sheriff's deputies, whether it's a municipal police department, fire, paramedics, EMTs, you name it, you're eligible," the Governor said.

As of now, it isn’t clear when the first responders would get the stimulus checks. Before these stimulus checks can be sent, the Florida governor needs to formally review and approve the state's budget.

DeSantis Has More Stimulus Plans For Law Enforcement

The stimulus checks to firefighters would cost more than $100 million and would be funded from the state’s budget. There are, however, reports that these bonuses will at least partially be funded with federal aid. The state budget includes an amount of $3.5 billion that it received from the federal government for coronavirus relief.

Moreover, this $3.5 billion includes $30 million set aside by the Legislature for "first responders' recognition payments.” This is why many lawmakers have criticized DeSantis for taking credit for funds that the state got from the American Rescue Plan.

DeSantis, on the other hand, takes a jab at the efforts in some parts of the country to reduce police funding, saying the extra spending in the state’s budget helps keep Florida safe.

“If you cut police budgets and you turn your back on law enforcement, you're giving the criminals an upper hand,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to make sure we have very well-supported folks.”

Along with sending stimulus checks to first responders, DeSantis is also reportedly working on an additional stimulus package for law enforcement. The objective of the stimulus package is to make available a $5,000 bonus to newly hired law enforcement officers, as well as increase the salaries of county sheriffs.