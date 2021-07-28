Spotify – The Music Hasn’t Stopped

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT)’s second quarter revenue rose 23% to €2.3bn compared to last year. That reflects a 17% increase in revenue from premium ad-free accounts, and ad-supported revenues more than doubling. However, monthly active user growth was slower than expected, largely because of Covid disruption, including the pausing of some marketing. A technical issue also impacted MAU growth.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Operating losses swung from €167m loss to profit of €12m. The group forecasts revenue of €2.31-€2.51bn next quarter.

Marathon Partners: There Is A “Compelling Opportunity” In US Cannabis Marathon Partners Equity Management, the equity long/short hedge fund founded in 1997, added 8.03% in the second quarter of 2021. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more According to a copy of the hedge fund's second-quarter investor update, which ValueWalk has been able to review, the firm returned 3.24% net in April, 0.12% in Read More

The shares fell 1.6% in pre-market trading.

Spotify's Subscribers Grow

Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:

“The music hasn’t stopped for Spotify, with another round of subscriber growth under its belt. Crucially, there was good growth in the free-to-use ad supported subscriber base. It’s these users that keep the top of Spotify’s revenue funnel full. The idea being that as more of these users sign up, a proportion will become premium, read: paying, subscribers so they can enjoy their music and podcasts without ads.

The share price wobbled on news that monthly active users weren’t as good as hoped, as ongoing disruption meant some marketing efforts were canned. What’s more disappointing was news of a technical glitch which made sign ups more difficult. That’s not the kind of thing you’d expect to hear from a company that hinges its image on being at the forefront of slick user-design. The other cloud on the horizon is ongoing question marks over Spotify’s relationship with key artists. That’s not a fully fledged storm right now, but it is something to keep an eye on.”

About Hargreaves Lansdown



Over 1.6 million clients trust us with £132.9 billion (as at 30 April 2021), making us the UK’s largest digital wealth management service. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.