S&P 500 Uptrend Resumption

S&P 500 reversed right on cue yesterday, and the retreat before Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings was duly bought. Next, it was up to the run up to the non-farm payrolls – stocks froze with fear for which I saw no reason. We got no bad miss in NFPs, and that cleared the path to my a) scenario tweeted in advance.

Sectoral performance was good enough already yesterday, and the path to resumption of stock market rise, is clear for today – with returning rotational strength. Subscribers of all three publications are benefiting – and as the notion of rising yields (Treasuries are to gain today) puts a check on projected USD appreciation path, we have that catalyst returning luster to real assets as well.

I‘ll be commenting more live on Twitter – as regards intraday price action in stocks, gold and oil on Twitter and Telegram. Plenty to look for as a pause in rising yields is what tech as well needs badly.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren’t enough) – combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel, and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra intraday calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram – benefit and find out why I’m the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.

Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com) – today‘s full scale article contains 2 of them.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

Not 4,515 is the support – tested, and held. 4,565 is though doable today even without your typical VIX crush Friday. 4,585 – 4,592 awaits for Monday latest. The retreat in defensiveness is all too palpable as my tweets series from this morning to NFPs shows.

Gold, Silver and Miners

The path forward would be gradual – plenty of tightening and collateral hits biting other markets (courtesy of Japan‘s YCC move), so the humble goal is to carve out a convincing local bottom. For today at least, the buyers have the initiative.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Thank you for having read today‘s free analysis, which is a small part of my site‘s daily premium Monica’s Trading Signals covering all the markets you’re used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica’s Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica‘s Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing – such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals

www.monicakingsley.co

[email protected]

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice.

Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind.

Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make.

Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.