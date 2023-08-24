Selling Into NVIDIA

Stocks rose all the way into NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings, breaking not only 4,447 but also 4,460 as optimism gripped AI-related stocks – the surprise was considered good enough, but didn‘t result in such a sharp spike as it did a quarter ago.

For all the tech breadth improvement and more in the 493 other stocks to be shown today, yields and USD haven‘t said the very last word, but the initiative is on the risk-on side today as well – as in having to prove willing ness to step in while prices consolidate sharp overnight gains (gap filling).

The degree to which the daily euphoria spreads elsewhere, would be most telling, and I still think that on the fringes (smallcaps etc), the AI hype and promise driving figure would be sold into as rotations wouldn‘t kick in with veritable strength. Plenty of intraday opportunities both ways before Jackson Hole simply.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren’t enough) – combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel, and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra intraday calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram – benefit and find out why I’m the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.

Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com) – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

4,425 is a far away support, and also 4,434 is one heck of a journey. 4,447 would probably cushion most of the downside today – yes, a choppy day 4,447 and 4,485, is ahead – buyers would have to prove themselves.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Precious metals upswing is officially underway for everyone to see – made more bullish by silver not really looking back, but that was a function of yields retreating. Similarly post Jackson Hole, I‘m not looking for precious metals to be knocked unconscious in the least.

Crude Oil

Crude oil caught a fine bid, but as per the caption that‘s not definitive. The correction doesn‘t have run its course yet – yesterday‘s lows to be still broken on a closing basis.

Copper would be still inspired by silver, suffering less of a setback – the high $3.70s are my pick for today‘s closing prices.

Thank you for having read today‘s free analysis, which is a small part of my site‘s daily premium Monica’s Trading Signals covering all the markets you’re used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica’s Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica‘s Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing – such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals

www.monicakingsley.co

[email protected]

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice.

Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind.

Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make.

Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.