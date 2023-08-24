Nvidia Knockout Earnings – Two Takeaways

As NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s knockout earnings and guidance reports showed on Wednesday, AI is not just the future, it’s the present, and all investors need some exposure to it – but there’s much more than just this one California-based mega tech company.

This is the bullish assessment from Nigel Green, the CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations, as the chipmaker beat estimates and says that sales will jump a further 170% this quarter due to soaring demand for AI chips.

Nvidia Shares Jump After Earnings

Shares in Nvidia jumped 6% on the earnings and guidance, which came after the closing bell.

“Nvidia is the darling of the AI boom – of this there is no doubt – and with robust guidance we expect this to continue for most of the rest of the year,” says Nigel Green.

“For me there are two key takeaways from the Nvidia news.

“First, clearly, AI is not just the future, it’s the present.

“Investors who are serious about building their long-term wealth need exposure to this pivotal driver of innovation, competitiveness, and profitability across almost all industries.

“We’re still at the beginning of the AI age and investors should not miss out on having an early advantage. Almost everyone should have investment exposure to AI as part of the mix.”

He continues: “Second, whilst we expect Nvidia to continue to dominate the AI boom for at least the rest of the year, probably more, savvy investors will now likely be thinking that perhaps a lot of the good news is already priced-in for this company.

“They will be asking: can Nvidia shares really jump another 210% over the next six months? Or are there other similar and/or better opportunities in the same arena?

“They will already be looking for The Next Big Thing – and so they should.

“Despite the fact that Nvidia is way out in front, and probably still has not peaked, history teaches us that challengers can offer potentially blowout returns for investors.”

Diversification as ever is investors’ best tool for long-term financial success. As a strategy, it has been proven to reduce risk, smooth-out volatility, exploit differing market conditions, maximise long-term returns and protect against unforeseen external events.

“Given the rapid evolution of AI and its investment landscape, seeking advice can minimize pitfalls, optimize opportunities, and enhance the likelihood of achieving favorable returns,” concludes Nigel Green.

