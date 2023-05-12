Searches For Meme Coins Surge By 201 Percent

Since the original meme coin, Dogecoin, launched in 2013 online traders have continued to invest in the comical cryptocurrency. With meme coins continuing to grow in popularity experts at dappGambl have found the most searched for coins and given expert insight into investing in them.

Key findings from dappGambl’s research include:

Searches for “meme coins” have grown by 201%

Dogecoin generates over 2.2 million searches per month

searches per month New meme coin “Big Eyes” has increased in searches by 35,900%

The Top 10 Most Searched Meme Coins Trending This Month

Coin name % Increase In Google Searches Per Month Tamadoge 65,900% Big Eyes 35,900% Dejitaru Tsuka 18,900% RobotEra 7,100% AiDoge 467% Bone ShibaSwap 400% Pepe 270% Spongebob 226% Floki 200% Rich Quack 132%

Although they were initially created as satire the growing meme coin community has made space for hundreds of new coins. Over the past month Google searches for “meme coins” have grown by 201%, reaching over 18,000 searches.

This month searches for “Which meme coin is the best to invest in?” have increased by 300%. The most popular are “Dogecoin” with over 2.2 million searches a month and “Shiba Inu coin” with 1.5 million.

The meme coin looking to rival the likes of DOGE is “Big Eyes”, the cat-themed meme coin that looks cute and promises to donate 5% of its total token supply to ocean-saving charities. In the past month Google searches for “Big Eye meme coin” have grown by a staggering 35,900% with people awaiting the launch next month.

Eugene Abungana, crypto expert at dappGambl gives insight into the pros and cons of investing in meme coins.

“Meme coins such as Dogecoin, just like any cryptocurrency, aren’t guaranteed to increase in price in the future. The price of a coin will almost always be linked to supply and demand and with the high level of new coins reaching the market, it’s harder than ever for them to grow.”

“Despite this, Dogecoin has shown us in the past that it is possible and there is nothing stopping it from continuing to grow.”

Eugene highlights the pros of meme coins, including:

“There’s no denying meme coins are fun, they add the entertainment value to crypto”

“It is possible to earn from investing in meme coins if the value rises”

Expert also warns of the cons associated with meme coins, including: