NVIDIA Triples In Value Since The Start Of 2023, Leading The Top 10 Most Popular Stocks

A £1000 investment in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the start of 2023 would have returned an impressive £3,067 on 15 September 2023.

The 10 most popular stocks returned an average of 68.6% since the start of 2023, returning £1,686 if £100 had been invested in each.

A fictitious investment of £100 in each of the top 10 stocks earned £649 more in profit than if £1000 was placed in a savings account.

19 September 2023, LONDON – Research by price comparison website finder.com, analysed the performance of the 10 most popular stocks in a live chart to find out which company has performed the best since the start of 2023.

As of 15 September 2023, NVIDIA’s share price has more than tripled, with a fictitious investment of £1,000 at the start of the year returning £3,067 after 177 market days.

The recent success seen by NVIDIA is likely due to the continued buzz around AI in the mainstream media. The California tech giant has been firmly in the top 3 since the start of 2023 and has been leading the other stocks since 28 April 2023, for the past 96 market days.

Meta And Tesla Are Also Performing Strongly

While NVIDIA is dominating the most popular stocks, those investing in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) would also have seen substantial returns in 2023. The value of each stock has more than doubled, with Tesla up 154% and Meta up 141% on 15 September 2023.

A fictional investment of £1000 in Tesla would have returned £2,538, while a fictional investment of £1,000 in Meta returned £2,407.

The 10 Most Popular Stocks Give Average Returns Of Almost 70%

Finder’s investment tracker shows that all but two of the 10 most popular stocks would have given positive returns so far in 2023, with an average of 68.6%. If someone had placed £100 in each of the top stocks at the start of 2023, they would have made gains of £686 on their initial investment on 15 September 2023.

To compare, if someone had placed £1,000 in an easy access savings account with an interest rate of 5.12% at the start of 2023, they would have made gains of just £37 by the same date, which is a significant difference of £649.

It is important to keep in mind that investing is far more volatile and your capital is at risk, so you may get back less than you invested. However, it is interesting to see the fictional difference between saving and investing.

All but two of the 10 most popular stocks have given positive returns. Of those that have decreased in value, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was down by 13.9% on 15 September, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was down by 5.3%.

Follow the live chart to see what a fictitious investment of £1,000 at the start of 2023 would have returned.

George Sweeney, investing expert at finder.com, comments on NVIDIA’s hype:

“AI has been a hot topic in the media in 2023, giving the whole market a much-needed boost, and encouraging investor confidence globally. Many investing in the stock market have been trying to profit from the latest developments in AI by investing in firms like NVIDIA. However, the current share price is relatively high compared to revenue and income, with high growth multiples already priced in - perhaps indicating a potential bubble”.

“Although the future looks bright for the AI sector, investors must be careful when investing in sectors in relative infancy. There’s no guarantee new tech will remain highly profitable as it matures. It’s always important to look at the long-term picture and dig into the financials before investing in popular stocks to avoid unrealistic expectations”

