Nordstrom, the famous retail store in the U.S., is not far behind in-store cards with respect to competing businesses. The company offers the Nordstrom retail credit card with a lot of benefits that include a solid rewards program.

The first thing you should know is that the Nordstrom credit card comes in two versions: one open-loop and one closed-loop. Both share the benefits and rewards offered by the brand with the difference that the former can be used as a means of payment anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

In this article, you will learn more about the Nordstrom credit card, the Nordstrom card services, how to use the Nordstrom credit card login, and how to make Nordstrom credit card payments. Let’s get into it!

Q2 2022 Hedge Fund Letters Database Now Live! Q2 2022 hedge fund letters database is now up. See what stocks top hedge funds are selling, what they are buying, what positions they are hiring for, what their investment process is, their returns and much more! This page is updated frequently, VERY FREQUENTLY, daily, or sometimes multiple times a day. As we get new Read More

Benefits of Nordstrom Credit Card

The Nordstrom Credit Card supported by Visa —the Visa signature— can be used to pay at any business or payment platform that supports Visa cards. In fact, this card is issued by TD Bank USA in association with Nordstrom Card Services, Inc.

These are the main benefits:

$40 cash after completing the first purchase.

3 points for every dollar spent at Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom Rack, HauteLook, and Nordstrom Trunk Club —in-store and online.

1 point for every dollar spent anywhere, not just on the Nordstrom network.

Once you accumulate 2,000 points, you can redeem them for $20 (not bad, right?).

Online Account Access

To get the best out of you Nordstrom card services, you need to open a credit card account via the Nordstrom credit card login. Keep reading to know how!

Nordstrom Card Login

To open an account you need to access the Nordstrom credit card login by clicking here. Securing online account access is the first essential step.

Register Online

To register for the credit card account, go to the login page and click on “Sign Up Now” on the left-hand side. Then, enter your last name, date of birth, phone number, and the last 4 digits of your credit card number.

When you click on continue, enter the next information when prompted to complete the registration process.

Forgot Password

If your forgot the password to your Nordstrom card account, just click accordingly on “Forgot username or password.” Enter your username when prompted and click “Continue” to reset your password.

Forgot User ID

If you forgot your user ID just click accordingly on “Forgot username or password.” Then, enter your last name, date of birth, phone number, and the last 4 digits of your credit card number. Click on “Continue” to finish the process.

Nordstrom Card Customer Service

Nordstrom Pay by Phone

To pay your Nordstrom card by phone, just dial 1-866-445-0433 for the Visa-backed one.

Nordstrom Card Payment Address

To pay by mail, send payments to:

Nordstrom Card Services

P.O. Box 100135

Columbia, SC 29202-3135

Customer Service Hours

To check for customer service hours you can check the Nordstrom website where you can find more information.

How to Pay Nordstrom Credit Card

There are several ways you can pay your Nordstrom card. You just have to choose the one that is more convenient.

Online

To pay you Nordstrom card online, just go to the login page, enter your account and go to the payments section. Once there, select the amount you want to pay.

By Phone

If you don’t have online account access, you can pay by phone. Just dial the number as provided above and enter your bank account number and routing number when prompted.

If you need assistance, you can press the help option during the call.

By Mail

To pay your Nordstrom card, send a check or money order to the address provided above. Mail payments are the slowest to post so make sure you send them well in advance.

How to Avoid Late Fees

The best way to avoid late fees for your Nordstrom card is to schedule automated payments in advance —the Visa signature sports a max late fee of $40. Go to the payments section in your account to set up this function.

FAQs

Can I Pay My Nordstrom Bill Over the Phone?

Indeed, you can pay your Nordstrom card over the phone. Just dial the number provided above and follow the prompts to execute the payment.

Can I Pay My Nordstrom Bill Online?

Yes, you can pay your Nordstrom card via the login page after you have created an account. This is the quickest payment method.

Where Do I Send My Nordstrom Credit Card Payment?

To make a payment by email, you just have to send a check or money order to the address provided above. Bear in mind that mail payments take the longest to post!

What Is Nordstrom’s Customer Service Number?

To get assistance when making a Nordstrom credit card payment, just dial 1-866-445-0433. The line is also available for general consultation.

Final Thoughts

The Nordstrom Visa signature is a great alternative to get discounts and benefits if you’re a Nordstrom loyalist. The rewards program is solid and can be used to pay at any business or payment platform that supports Visa cards.