The Marijuana Banking Bill House Floor vote this afternoon

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The following is a reaction, statement from Lauri Kibby, co-founder and chief financial officer of Kings Garden, a private, profitable cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing company based in California's Coachella Valley:

Brook Asset Management had a strong first quarter, is shorting This US education stock [Exclusive] Brook Asset Management was up 7.27% for the first quarter, compared to the MSCI GBT TR Net World Index, which returned 3.96%. For March, the fund was up 1.1%. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more In his March letter to investors, which was reviewed by ValueWalk, James Hanbury of Brook said returns during Read More

The Need For Marijuana Banking Bill

"This legislation is needed to make clear that banks can legally work with cannabis companies, free from worry about excessive regulation or fines. Currently, most banks do not work with cannabis companies because of such concerns. As a result, businesses, workers and communities in several states must deal in piles of cash because of the conflicts between state and federal law. This creates logistical challenges and, for many, threats to safety. Businesses that house large sums of cash are obviously vulnerable to robberies."

"The SAFE Banking Act is not a panacea. But if signed into law, it would ensure that financial institutions could take on cannabis business clients without facing federal penalties. The legislation also requires federal regulators to issue guidance to financial institutions on how best to work with cannabis companies, encouraging transparency and fairness while also providing banks more clarity on rules. The legislation should also provide more opportunity in the capital markets, given that U.S.-based investment banks and funds will gain clarity as well.”