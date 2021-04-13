A letter coordinated by the We Mean Business coalition and Ceres (and supported by an impressive group of NGOs focused on business and climate), the signatories indicate their strong support for the Biden administration’s commitment to federal climate action and policy, and call for a highly ambitious U.S. 2030 climate goal (aka, an National Determined Contribution or NDC that is pursuant to the Paris Agreement) of reducing emissions by at least 50% (below 2005 levels).
Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
Signatories include businesses ranging from SMEs to multinational corporations like Apple, LafargeHolcim, Microsoft, Walmart, Verizon and Unilever, to name a few. What unites them is 1) they have business operations in the U.S. and 2) a common desire for the U.S. to at least halve emissions this decade in pursuit of the U.S. reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. These signatories know that ambitious U.S. climate policy is good for business, the economy, people and planet.
On April 9th 2021, Bruce Greenwald, the founding director of the Heilbrunn Center for Graham and Dodd Investing at Columbia Business School, sat down for a Fireside Chat with Li Lu, the founder and chairman of Himalaya Capital as part of the 13th Columbia China Business Conference. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Read More
The Biden administration is expected to announce the US NDC in the lead up to the Leaders Summit on Climate, which takes place April 22 and 23.
Business/Investor Letter in Support of an Ambitious U.S. 2030 Climate Goal (i.e., National Determined Contribution - NDC)
Dear President Biden,
We, the undersigned businesses and investors with a major presence in the U.S., applaud your administration’s demonstrated commitment to address climate change head-on, and we stand in support of your efforts.
Millions of Americans are already feeling the impacts of climate change. From recent extreme weather to deadly wildfires and record-breaking hurricanes, the human and economic losses of the past 12 months alone are profound. Tragically, these devastating climate impacts also disproportionately hit marginalized and low-income communities who are least able to withstand them. We must act now to slow and turn the tide.
As business leaders, we care deeply about the future of the U.S. and the health of its people and economy. Collectively, our businesses employ 6 million American workers across all 50 states, representing over $3 trillion in annual revenue, and those of us who are investor represent more than $1 trillion in assets under management. We join the majority of Americans in thanking you for re-entering the U.S into the Paris Agreement and for making climate action a vital pillar of your presidency. To restore the standing of the U.S. as a global leader, we need to address the climate crisis at the pace and scale it demands. Specifically, the U.S. must adopt an emissions reduction target that will place the country on a credible pathway to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
We, therefore, call on you to adopt the ambitious and attainable target of cutting GHG emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.1
Catalyzing A Zero-Emissions Future
A bold 2030 target is needed to catalyze a zero-emissions future, spur a robust economic recovery, create millions of well-paying jobs, and allow the U.S. to “build back better” from the pandemic. New investment in clean energy, energy efficiency, and clean transportation can build a strong, more equitable, and more inclusive American economy.2 A 2030 target will also guide the U.S. government’s approach to more sustainable and resilient infrastructure, zero-emissions vehicles and buildings, improved agricultural practices, and durable carbon removal. Finally, the commitment would inspire other industrialized nations to set bold targets of their own.
Many of us have set or are setting emissions reduction goals in line with climate science since the establishment of the Paris Agreement. The private sector has purchased renewable energy at record rates and along with countless cities across the country, many have committed themselves to a net zero-emissions future.3
If you raise the bar on our national ambition, we will raise our own ambition to move the U.S. forward on this journey. While an effective national climate strategy will require all of us, you alone can set the course by swiftly establishing a bold U.S. 2030 target.
Mr. President, we ask that you invest in a resilient, economically sound, net zero-emissions future for all. You can count on our support.
Signed:
ABB Group ACCIONA
Adelante Consulting, Inc. Adobe Inc.
Adrian Dominican Sisters, Portfolio Advisory Board
Akamai Technologies All Good
Altria Group, Inc. Amy's Kitchen Ang H. Studio Anthesis Group Apple
Architectural Collaborative Arup
As You Sow Assicurazioni Generali Atlassian
Autodesk Avera Health
Avocado Green Brands Badger
Ball Corporation Bayer AG
BCSD Sri Lanka
Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc Benedict Partners
Big Tree Farms, Inc. Bim Bam Boo Biogen
Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area Boochcraft
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Boston Trust Walden
Boulder Organic Foods Boyne Resorts
Bridger Bowl Ski Area
Brighter Day Natural Foods and Sentient Bean cafe
Brown Forman Corporation BT Americas
Buddhas Brew Bühler AG Burton c|change
California State Controller's Office CalSTRS
Capricorn Investment Group Cataleia S.A.
Change Finance Clif Bar & Company
Coherence Collaborative CommonSpirit Congregation of St. Joseph Copper Mountain
Vineyards Dalkia Energy Solutions Danone North America
Daughters of Charity, Province of St. Louise Deep Roots Market
Dell Technologies
Dean's Beans Organic Coffee Company Dentsu International
Deutsche Post DHL Group Dhana Inc.
Dimagi, Inc.
Dr Hops Kombucha Beer, LLC Drax Group PLC
DSM North America DynaSolar DevCo, LLC Capricorn Investment Group eBay
ECOS
EDF Renewables, Inc. Ediniq Inc.
Edison International
EDP – Energias de Portugal S.A. EDP Renewables
Enel Green Power North America, Inc. Enviva
Etsy
EVBox Group Ever Better, PBC
Evergreen Sustainability, LLC Exact Solar
Exelon Facebook, Inc. Finish Line First Solar flaik
Framatome Inc.
Future Proof Brands LLC Gap Inc.
General Electric Goodbuy Sugar Google Greathorn Green Earth GreenSeed
Greentown Labs, Inc. Greenvest
GreenWeaver Landscapes Guayaki Yerba Mate
H&M
Hannon Armstrong Happy Family Organics Happy Moose
Harvest Market Natural Foods Healthy Way Market Heliotropic Technologies, P.A. Hewlett
Packard Enterprise HP Inc.
Hudson Pacific Properties Hummingbird Wholesale Husqvarna AB (publ)
Iberdrola S.A. ICF
IHS Markit IKEA Retail U.S. Imagine Imagine Baking
Impax Asset Management LLC Impossible Foods Inc.
Independent Natural Food Retailers Association Indigo Agriculture
Integral Group Interface
International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. Intrepid Travel
Jacobs
Jimbo's Naturally JLL
Johnson & Johnson Johnson Controls, Inc (JCI) Jones Snowboards Kamut International Keap
Candles
Keen One Foods Kellogg Company Klean Kanteen Knauf Insulation KPMG LLP
Kuli Kuli LafargeHolcim
Legrand North & Central America Latbio
LeBel Marketing
Legacy Vacation Resorts Levi Strauss & Co.
Lime
Live Creative Studio & ROLL Lovevery
Lyft, Inc. lululemon
Lundberg Family Farms Manzana Products Co., Inc.
Marin Restorative Communications Mars Incorporated
Mass General Brigham
Mercy Investment Services, Inc. McDonald's Corporation Meridiam
Microsoft MiiR
MK Library
MOM's Organic Market Namaste Solar
Nana Joes Granola
National Association of Energy Service Companies
National Grid
National Ski Areas Association
Natreve Natura & Co
Natural Capital Partners Natures Path Foods Navitas Organics Neighborhood Sun NEMO
Equipment, Inc.
New York City Comptroller
New York State Common Retirement Fund Nestle
Net Zero Analysis & Design Corp. New Belgium Brewing
New Forests Inc. New Morning Market Nike, Inc.
NKT
No Evil Foods
Northwest Coalition for Responsible Investment NortonLifeLock
Novozymes North America Numi Organic Tea
OLIPOP
Omnidian
Orsted North America Outdoor Industry Association Pacha
PayPal
Peak Design
Perfect Supplements PG&E Corporation
Philip Morris International Inc. PMI Worldwide
POET, LLC
PowerDash Inc. precision Plus Inc Produce Mate
Progressive Investment Management Propagate Ventures
Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) Pulp Pantry LLC
Pure Strategies
PVH Corp
Quad County Corn Processors Ralph Lauren Corporation Rebel Green
Redwood Grove Capital
Regent Electron（Chongqing）Co., Ltd. REI Co- op
REVENGA Smart Solutions ReVision Energy
Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management ROCKWOOL International A/S
RSF Social Finance S2G Ventures SAINT-GOBAIN
Salesforce
Salt Palm Development SAP SE
Scenario International llc Schneider Electric
Self Employed-Fireplace Editions Senior Express Senventh Generation
Seventh Generation Interfaith Inc Shifting Patterns Consulting
Siemens
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Inc. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co
Signify North America Corporation Sims Limited SkyNRG Americas
Smart Phases Inc. Sodexo
SOLI
SOLID Solar Energy Systems GmbH Solvay Source Organic
Spoiler Alert Starbucks Stonyfield Organic Studio Airstream SUEZ
SunLeaf Symrise AG Syngenta
Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op
TAP Synergy Works Target
Terra Alpha Investments LLC Teton Waters Ranch
The Climate Museum The Coca-Cola Company The Food Co-op
The Hartford
Thinkshift Communications Thrive Market
Tiffany & Co. Traditional Medicinals Trane Technologies Turtle Fur
Unilever
United Natural Foods, Inc. Uplight
Vail Resorts
Vanguard Renewables
Vector Green Power and Materials LLC Verdical Group
Veritable Vegetable Verity
Verizon
VF Corporation VIANOVA
Vistra Corp.
Walmart
Warm Springs Consulting LLC Wasafiri Wespath Benefits and Investments Wolf & Associates
WooBamboo Workday
Worthen Industries YKK Corporation Yoi
Yolele Foods Inc.
Zurich Insurance Group 22 Designs
1 EDF: Recapturing U.S. climate leadership with a bold new commitment to the Paris Agreement | The 2018 IPCC Report found that the risks associated with a warming world are substantially lower at 1.5 degrees than at 2 degrees. The IPCC also found that to stay within striking distance of limiting temperature increases to 1.5 degrees, the world must halve global emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
2 Brookings: How Clean Energy Jobs Can Power an Equitable COVID-19 Recovery
3 REBA: US corporate renewable power buyers procure 10.6 GW of capacity in 2020
* Questions marked with an asterisk are required. Unmarked questions are optional.