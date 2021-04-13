A letter coordinated by the We Mean Business coalition and Ceres (and supported by an impressive group of NGOs focused on business and climate), the signatories indicate their strong support for the Biden administration’s commitment to federal climate action and policy, and call for a highly ambitious U.S. 2030 climate goal (aka, an National Determined Contribution or NDC that is pursuant to the Paris Agreement) of reducing emissions by at least 50% (below 2005 levels).

Signatories include businesses ranging from SMEs to multinational corporations like Apple, LafargeHolcim, Microsoft, Walmart, Verizon and Unilever, to name a few. What unites them is 1) they have business operations in the U.S. and 2) a common desire for the U.S. to at least halve emissions this decade in pursuit of the U.S. reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. These signatories know that ambitious U.S. climate policy is good for business, the economy, people and planet.

The Biden administration is expected to announce the US NDC in the lead up to the Leaders Summit on Climate, which takes place April 22 and 23.

Business/Investor Letter in Support of an Ambitious U.S. 2030 Climate Goal (i.e., National Determined Contribution - NDC)

Dear President Biden,

We, the undersigned businesses and investors with a major presence in the U.S., applaud your administration’s demonstrated commitment to address climate change head-on, and we stand in support of your efforts.

Millions of Americans are already feeling the impacts of climate change. From recent extreme weather to deadly wildfires and record-breaking hurricanes, the human and economic losses of the past 12 months alone are profound. Tragically, these devastating climate impacts also disproportionately hit marginalized and low-income communities who are least able to withstand them. We must act now to slow and turn the tide.

As business leaders, we care deeply about the future of the U.S. and the health of its people and economy. Collectively, our businesses employ 6 million American workers across all 50 states, representing over $3 trillion in annual revenue, and those of us who are investor represent more than $1 trillion in assets under management. We join the majority of Americans in thanking you for re-entering the U.S into the Paris Agreement and for making climate action a vital pillar of your presidency. To restore the standing of the U.S. as a global leader, we need to address the climate crisis at the pace and scale it demands. Specifically, the U.S. must adopt an emissions reduction target that will place the country on a credible pathway to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

We, therefore, call on you to adopt the ambitious and attainable target of cutting GHG emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.1

Catalyzing A Zero-Emissions Future

A bold 2030 target is needed to catalyze a zero-emissions future, spur a robust economic recovery, create millions of well-paying jobs, and allow the U.S. to “build back better” from the pandemic. New investment in clean energy, energy efficiency, and clean transportation can build a strong, more equitable, and more inclusive American economy.2 A 2030 target will also guide the U.S. government’s approach to more sustainable and resilient infrastructure, zero-emissions vehicles and buildings, improved agricultural practices, and durable carbon removal. Finally, the commitment would inspire other industrialized nations to set bold targets of their own.

Many of us have set or are setting emissions reduction goals in line with climate science since the establishment of the Paris Agreement. The private sector has purchased renewable energy at record rates and along with countless cities across the country, many have committed themselves to a net zero-emissions future.3

If you raise the bar on our national ambition, we will raise our own ambition to move the U.S. forward on this journey. While an effective national climate strategy will require all of us, you alone can set the course by swiftly establishing a bold U.S. 2030 target.

Mr. President, we ask that you invest in a resilient, economically sound, net zero-emissions future for all. You can count on our support.

Signed:

ABB Group ACCIONA

Adelante Consulting, Inc. Adobe Inc.

Adrian Dominican Sisters, Portfolio Advisory Board

Akamai Technologies All Good

Altria Group, Inc. Amy's Kitchen Ang H. Studio Anthesis Group Apple

Architectural Collaborative Arup

As You Sow Assicurazioni Generali Atlassian

Autodesk Avera Health

Avocado Green Brands Badger

Ball Corporation Bayer AG

BCSD Sri Lanka

Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc Benedict Partners

Big Tree Farms, Inc. Bim Bam Boo Biogen

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area Boochcraft

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Boston Trust Walden

Boulder Organic Foods Boyne Resorts

Bridger Bowl Ski Area

Brighter Day Natural Foods and Sentient Bean cafe

Brown Forman Corporation BT Americas

Buddhas Brew Bühler AG Burton c|change

California State Controller's Office CalSTRS

Capricorn Investment Group Cataleia S.A.

Change Finance Clif Bar & Company

Coherence Collaborative CommonSpirit Congregation of St. Joseph Copper Mountain

Vineyards Dalkia Energy Solutions Danone North America

Daughters of Charity, Province of St. Louise Deep Roots Market

Dell Technologies

Dean's Beans Organic Coffee Company Dentsu International

Deutsche Post DHL Group Dhana Inc.

Dimagi, Inc.

Dr Hops Kombucha Beer, LLC Drax Group PLC

DSM North America DynaSolar DevCo, LLC Capricorn Investment Group eBay

ECOS

EDF Renewables, Inc. Ediniq Inc.

Edison International

EDP – Energias de Portugal S.A. EDP Renewables

Enel Green Power North America, Inc. Enviva

Etsy

EVBox Group Ever Better, PBC

Evergreen Sustainability, LLC Exact Solar

Exelon Facebook, Inc. Finish Line First Solar flaik

Framatome Inc.

Future Proof Brands LLC Gap Inc.

General Electric Goodbuy Sugar Google Greathorn Green Earth GreenSeed

Greentown Labs, Inc. Greenvest

GreenWeaver Landscapes Guayaki Yerba Mate

H&M

Hannon Armstrong Happy Family Organics Happy Moose

Harvest Market Natural Foods Healthy Way Market Heliotropic Technologies, P.A. Hewlett

Packard Enterprise HP Inc.

Hudson Pacific Properties Hummingbird Wholesale Husqvarna AB (publ)

Iberdrola S.A. ICF

IHS Markit IKEA Retail U.S. Imagine Imagine Baking

Impax Asset Management LLC Impossible Foods Inc.

Independent Natural Food Retailers Association Indigo Agriculture

Integral Group Interface

International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. Intrepid Travel

Jacobs

Jimbo's Naturally JLL

Johnson & Johnson Johnson Controls, Inc (JCI) Jones Snowboards Kamut International Keap

Candles

Keen One Foods Kellogg Company Klean Kanteen Knauf Insulation KPMG LLP

Kuli Kuli LafargeHolcim

Legrand North & Central America Latbio

LeBel Marketing

Legacy Vacation Resorts Levi Strauss & Co.

Lime

Live Creative Studio & ROLL Lovevery

Lyft, Inc. lululemon

Lundberg Family Farms Manzana Products Co., Inc.

Marin Restorative Communications Mars Incorporated

Mass General Brigham

Mercy Investment Services, Inc. McDonald's Corporation Meridiam

Microsoft MiiR

MK Library

MOM's Organic Market Namaste Solar

Nana Joes Granola

National Association of Energy Service Companies

National Grid

National Ski Areas Association

Natreve Natura & Co

Natural Capital Partners Natures Path Foods Navitas Organics Neighborhood Sun NEMO

Equipment, Inc.

New York City Comptroller

New York State Common Retirement Fund Nestle

Net Zero Analysis & Design Corp. New Belgium Brewing

New Forests Inc. New Morning Market Nike, Inc.

NKT

No Evil Foods

Northwest Coalition for Responsible Investment NortonLifeLock

Novozymes North America Numi Organic Tea

OLIPOP

Omnidian

Orsted North America Outdoor Industry Association Pacha

PayPal

Peak Design

Perfect Supplements PG&E Corporation

Philip Morris International Inc. PMI Worldwide

POET, LLC

PowerDash Inc. precision Plus Inc Produce Mate

Progressive Investment Management Propagate Ventures

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) Pulp Pantry LLC

Pure Strategies

PVH Corp

Quad County Corn Processors Ralph Lauren Corporation Rebel Green

Redwood Grove Capital

Regent Electron（Chongqing）Co., Ltd. REI Co- op

REVENGA Smart Solutions ReVision Energy

Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management ROCKWOOL International A/S

RSF Social Finance S2G Ventures SAINT-GOBAIN

Salesforce

Salt Palm Development SAP SE

Scenario International llc Schneider Electric

Self Employed-Fireplace Editions Senior Express Senventh Generation

Seventh Generation Interfaith Inc Shifting Patterns Consulting

Siemens

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Inc. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co

Signify North America Corporation Sims Limited SkyNRG Americas

Smart Phases Inc. Sodexo

SOLI

SOLID Solar Energy Systems GmbH Solvay Source Organic

Spoiler Alert Starbucks Stonyfield Organic Studio Airstream SUEZ

SunLeaf Symrise AG Syngenta

Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op

TAP Synergy Works Target

Terra Alpha Investments LLC Teton Waters Ranch

The Climate Museum The Coca-Cola Company The Food Co-op

The Hartford

Thinkshift Communications Thrive Market

Tiffany & Co. Traditional Medicinals Trane Technologies Turtle Fur

Unilever

United Natural Foods, Inc. Uplight

Vail Resorts

Vanguard Renewables

Vector Green Power and Materials LLC Verdical Group

Veritable Vegetable Verity

Verizon

VF Corporation VIANOVA

Vistra Corp.

Walmart

Warm Springs Consulting LLC Wasafiri Wespath Benefits and Investments Wolf & Associates

WooBamboo Workday

Worthen Industries YKK Corporation Yoi

Yolele Foods Inc.

Zurich Insurance Group 22 Designs

1 EDF: Recapturing U.S. climate leadership with a bold new commitment to the Paris Agreement | The 2018 IPCC Report found that the risks associated with a warming world are substantially lower at 1.5 degrees than at 2 degrees. The IPCC also found that to stay within striking distance of limiting temperature increases to 1.5 degrees, the world must halve global emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

2 Brookings: How Clean Energy Jobs Can Power an Equitable COVID-19 Recovery

3 REBA: US corporate renewable power buyers procure 10.6 GW of capacity in 2020

