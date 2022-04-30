The Fit Mastercard Credit Card by Continental Finance is catered to those looking to rebuild or establish credit history, and it reports to all three major credit bureaus.

If you apply, you’ll be given an initial $400 credit limit and a potential credit limit increase after six months of timely payments.

Cardholders can enjoy Mastercard Zero Fraud Liability Protection and those who choose to receive online statements can check their score every month for free.

In this article, you’ll learn about the Fit credit card login, how to make payments, how to access the online account management system, the Fit credit card enrolment process, the monthly maintenance fee, and more!

Benefits of Fit Credit Card

Designed to build credit history, the Fit Mastercard has low eligibility requirements. So, if you have a bad or no credit score, just go for it.

Also, the Fit Mastercard Credit Card will make you eligible for a credit limit increase after six months of up to $2,000 —not bad, considering the initial $400 limit.

Also, the card offers fraud liability coverage, which means you won’t have to pay for unauthorized transactions.

Online Account Access

To get the best out of your card, you must have a Fit credit card account. Once you do so, you can make any Fit credit card payment and manage your

FIT Card Login

To secure online account access you need the Fit credit card login by Continental Finance, which you can find here.

The Fit credit card login will allow you to make payments online, check your payment history, view your billing statements, access your recent transactions, and check your balance.

Register Online

To create your online account you just need to click on “Register Now” on the Fit credit card login page.

Then, you’ll have to enter the last four digits of your credit card, the last four digits of your social security number, and your five-digit zip code, and click on “Lookup Account.”

This will start the enrollment process in which your identity will be validated. Once ready, this will allow you to set up your login credentials and choose your security questions.

Forgot Password

If you’ve forgotten your Fit credit card login password, just click on “forgot username and password,” and choose accordingly. To gain access and change your password, just provide your username and click on “submit.”

Forgot User ID

In case you forgot your user ID, click again on “forgot username and password,” choose accordingly, and then provide the same information when you registered online —the last four digits of your credit card, the last four digits of your social security number, and your five-digit zip code.

Fit Credit Card Services

With the Fit Mastercard, you can purchases in-store and online wherever Mastercard is accepted.

The Mastercard Zero Fraud Liability Protection will keep you protected, and will also keep track of everything that happens with your card via free online account access 24/7.

Fit Credit Card Bill Pay Phone Number

To make payments and contact customer service assistance, just dial 1-800-518-6142.

Fit Credit Card Payment Address

You can send payments via mail to:

Fit Credit Card

P.O. Box 6812

Carol Stream, IL 60197-6812

How To Pay Your Fit Credit Card

There are several ways to pay your FIT credit card. You just have to choose the one that is more convenient.

Online

To pay your card online, just log into your Fit MasterCard account and navigate the payment section. You can set up recurring payments too.

Follow the prompts and enter your financial details to complete the payment.

By Phone

You can make payments by phone by dialing the number provided above —the number is also available on the back of your card.

You just have to dial the number and select the payment option. Follow the prompts to complete your payment.

By Mail

To pay by mail, send your money order or check to the address provided above. Bear in mind you must write your account number on the payment method, so the payment can go through!

Via The Mobile App

The Fit Mastercard offers a mobile app available on iOS and Android. To make a payment, log in with your credentials and navigate to the payment section. Enter the requested information and proceed with the payment.

How to Avoid Late Fees

The best way to avoid late fees is to set up a recurrent payment within your payment cycle. This is possible in the payments section.

FAQs

Where Can You Use Fit Credit Card?

You can use your Fit credit card wherever Mastercard is accepted. This means at any local and e-commerce platform!

How do I apply for a Fit Mastercard?

You can apply for the Fit credit card online on websites such as fitcardnow.com, over the phone by calling 1-866-513-4598, or via mail.

You’ll have to enter your personal information such as full name as it would appear on government documents, social security number, date of birth, and physical address. according to the Continental Finance website.

Final Thoughts

Designed for those who want to build their credit history, the Fit Mastercard credit card is a good option. It offers an online account through which you can check your balance and make payments very easily.