Elon Musk’s Most Talked-about Moments Revealed

The study, conducted by OnlineCasinos365 analysed Google Trends data, from 2004 to the present day, to establish the top five most talked-about moments in the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX owner’s career.

Elon’s acquisition of Twitter

In April 2022, Elon Musk sent shockwaves across the internet after initiating plans to buy Twitter. This is his most talked-about moment on Google, with interest in his persona rising 672% above average. Although his acquisition was put on hold in May 2022, Musk officially became the owner of Twitter in October 2022.

The arrival of baby X Æ A-12

Elon Musk’s second most talked-about moment is the arrival of baby X Æ A-12. The controversial name sparked the curiosity of millions worldwide, with searches for the tech giant increasing by 548%. Grimes settled the online debate by confirming “X-Ash-A-12” as the correct pronunciation, although the name has since been changed to X Æ A-Xii for legal reasons.

Elon hosts Saturday Night Live

In May 2021, Elon Must hosted the beloved television series Saturday Night Live and made history as “the first person with Asperger’s to host” the show. This sparked online conversations about the neurodevelopmental condition, with online interest in the billionaire soaring 371% above average.

Elon named the world’s richest person

Elon Musk was named the world’s richest person in January 2021. The news of his net worth reaching $185 billion increased searches for the entrepreneur by 316%, making it his fourth most talked-about moment on record.

Elon’s first month of owning Twitter

The fifth most talked-about moment came one month after Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion. He started his reign by making 50% of his staff redundant and introducing the infamous Twitter Blue subscription, charging users per month for a blue tick. As a result, searches for the social media owner increased by 316% in November 2022.

Musk Is No Stranger To Being In The Spotlight

Ionut Marin from OnlineCasinos365 commented on the findings: “Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, is no stranger to being in the spotlight. In June 2023, for example, he was named the world’s richest man for the second time, with a net worth of $192 billion, up $55 billion since the beginning of 2023.

In recent weeks, the billionaire also made headlines by proposing a cage fight with none other than Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Facebook and Meta. The exchange, which took place on Twitter, went viral and has sparked debates across the world.

This research showcases Elon Musk’s most talked-about moments, including the birth of his child X Æ A-Xii and his notorious ownership of Twitter, an investment which set the tech giant back by $44 billion. It will be interesting to see more buzzworthy news stories surrounding the CEO in future.”

