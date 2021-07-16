Despite the Internet blackout in Cuba, videos of brutality against protestors are surfacing through social media. According to economist John Tamny, the presence of iPhones and Internet in Cuba can only enhance the protestor’s fight for freedom — and show the power of capitalism. Tamny argues that to help the protestors, the U.S. should end embargoes on Cuba now.

A Call To End The Embargoes On Cuba

In his latest oped for Real Clear Markets: The Protests In Cuba Tell a Much Bigger Global Story, Tamny writes, “What’s happening now is also hopefully a reminder that the embargoes the U.S. has long placed on Cuba are much less than worthless. End them. Yesterday. Even though the “United States” can’t trade with Cuba (actually, exceptions have been made for agricultural and medical goods such that the U.S. is country’s 4th largest trading partner), packages from Cuban Americans to family members continue to flow in to the country. Put another way, if you’re producing valuable goods you’re trading with the world. There are iPhones in Cuba, and their existence there once again makes it possible for the whole world to see a revolution that will hopefully succeed.”

Cuba’s tyrants will be exposed in real time thanks to the Internet speaks to the genius of the capitalist profit motive.

What’s happening now is also hopefully a reminder that the embargoes the U.S. has long placed on Cuba are much less than worthless. End them.

The Internet has changed how people can hold their politicians accountable.

