Dan Celia: What’s Ahead In 2022
PHILADELPHIA – Nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority Dan Celia discusses economic trends at the beginning of 2022.

Economic Trends In 2022

Celia stated, “It’s going to be an interesting week, but an even more interesting year. There are so many things that we could be talking about as to where the year will go. But we are seeing things that we frankly have not seen when starting at a new year. One is 30 trillion worth of debt and needing another 2 trillion to increase the debt limit. We’ve got gas prices up 50%, and utility bills are going to be a problem. Now there is an attack by the president and his administration on the meat industry, all with 30-year high in inflation numbers. We are also seeing the erosion of wall street financing, which will be the final nail in the coffin of the retail sector. Now we’re blaming ranchers, supermarkets, and farmers for food inflation, and blaming oil companies for higher prices. I think we could easily see by the middle part of this year that all of this will weigh heavily on the economy.

“One of the most interesting statistics of all, as we come into a new year, is that 72% of all CEOs are afraid of losing their job. We have never seen a number like that. That’s specifically because of cultural attacks on elitists and CEOs. And of course, this is going to create more problems in businesses. CEOs are going to continue to focus even more on the ideologies they believe people want.”

