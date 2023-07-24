Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Net Worth: Facts & Figures

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a young American politician with a net worth of $200,000. Cortez represents New York’s 14th congressional district in the United States Congress. She shook American politics in 2018 when she defeated a 10-term, Joseph Crowley. Cortez went to Yorktown High School and Boston University.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Biography

Cortez is one of the youngest women in the United States Congress. She was born on October 13, 1989, in the New York City borough of the Bronx. She is the daughter of Sergio Ocasio-Roman and Blanca Ocasio-Cortez. She is the older sister to Gabriel Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC attended Yorktown High School until 2007. After high school, He enrolled at Boston University. She double-majored in international relations and economics. Cortez graduated cum laude in 2011 with a B.A degree.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lost her father to lung cancer in 2008. She was a second-year student at the time. Cortez was involved in the extensive probate battle to settle her father’s estate. During this time, she experienced first-hand how court-appointed attorneys exploit people. She realized attorneys enrich themselves at the expense of those they should be helping.

While in college, Cortez interned with Sen. Ted Kennedy. She worked in foreign affairs and immigration departments. Cortez has said in interviews that she was the only Spanish-speaking staff in the office. She was solely responsible for all the Spanish-speaking constituents.

Assistance from a Secret Family

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a powerful secret family behind her back. While her net worth is small, Cortez received anonymous support for her campaign. It is public knowledge that Cortez received anonymous financial support. The powerful secret family gave millions of dollars towards her campaign.

The donations were channeled through an anonymous person. To this day, no one knows who this secret family is.

Take a Look at How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became known as ‘AOC’:

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Lobbying

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained what political lobbying really means from the inside. According to the political newcomer, lobbying is not just a transaction of threats. She thought the lobbyists would demand favors in exchange for campaign donations. That was when she was a normal voting American voter.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reasoning has changed since she entered the House of Representatives. She says political lobbying is more of a social interaction than a transaction. Lobbyists do not have to influence congressmen and women to vote out of fear. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes the two parties help each other, eventually becoming friends.

In 2019, lobbyists working to undermine the Medicare for All Act hosted congressional staff at a high-end resort. The members of the U.S. Congress were hosted by Center Forward. They were treated to expensive drinks and live music. The agenda was to discuss how to undermine the bill.

What AOC means is that political lobbying does not involve coercion.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Assets

Several social media posts claimed Cortez’s net worth was $29 million. How could that be possible on a congressional salary she has received since 2019? The young lady was a bartender just the other day. She has an outstanding student loan debt.

According to recent financial disclosure reports, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s assets do not exceed $45,000. The financial disclosure shows a student loan debt of up to $50,000. She even confessed to worrying about renting an apartment in Washington, DC. Rep. Cortez earns an annual salary of $174,000.

Cortez’s assets include a 401(k) plan, savings, checking, and brokerage accounts.

How Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez Invests

Cars

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Tesla cost her $35,000 in 2020. She purchased the electric vehicle to make her commute to D.C. safer during the pandemic. In 2022, the NYX Congresswoman hinted at ditching the car for a better one. The reason could also be Elon Musk’s attacks on the congresswoman’s beliefs.

Besides the Tesla, Cortez owns two luxurious vehicles, a $140,000 Mercedes-Benz EqC, and a $200,000 BMW X7.

Politics

Rep. Cortez is a member of a progressive organization called The Squad. The Squad is an informal group of progressive congress members such as Illhan Omar.

Since she took office, the U.S. Representative has earned a net worth of $200,000. She earns $174,000 per year. Before her salary came in, Cortez had around $7,000 in her bank account. She has made a name for herself thanks to her transparency and fearless approach to issues.

Real estate

Rep. Cortez’s details about her home and local office in New York are unknown. She has used her father’s Bronx condo as her home address since 2012. She relocated when she became a congresswoman, but her New York home remains.

She rented an apartment in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 6 in 2019. She resides in the recently finished Navy Yard high-rise. The monthly rent ranges between $1,840 for a studio apartment and $5,200 for a three-bedroom suite.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Net Worth Timeline

Rep. Cortez disclosed in her 2018 financial reports that she had $15,000 in her savings account. She also said she had at least $15,000 in her checking account. She also disclosed a federal student debt of at least $15,000. Before her campaign season, Cortez worked in a coffee shop,

It was reported in 2018 that Cortez had only $7,000 before being sworn in as NY14 representative. Her annual income is $174,000 plus $3,000 in annual living expenses.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Investing Advice

Take your best shot

The best thing we could do is work as hard as possible for what is right and good.

FAQs

Why did Alexandria-Cortez get interested in politics? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grew up with a solid political resolve. She always knew there was no alternative to fighting for your beliefs. As a teenager, she never shied away from speaking her mind. She was a serious lover of science in high school. Even so, she looked at scientific research from a political lens. Cortez was interested in research to help people in every corner of the world. What better way to do so than in a political office? What Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fighting for? AOC strongly supports the Green New Deal and climate change action. This approach promotes economic growth, employment creation, and environmental protection. Healthcare for All: She supports universal, inexpensive, high-quality healthcare. To provide healthcare to all, AOC supports universal healthcare. AOC advocates for income inequality policies. Her goal is a fairer economy that minimizes the wealth gap and provides an opportunity for all. AOC strongly promotes social justice and racial equality for marginalized populations.

Immigration Reform: AOC wants to give unauthorized immigrants citizenship and safeguard DACA recipients. She stresses humane immigration policies.

Conclusion

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s net worth is $200,000. Her congressional filings show that she has only one stream of annual income. The member of the U.S. Congress earns $174,000 as an annual congressional salary. There is no report showing any source of passive income.

Though Cortez is the least wealthy member of the U.S. Congress, she is transparent about finances and debt. This warms the hearts of many Americans. She is fearless, and many people seeking honest representation in the U.S. Congress approve of her.