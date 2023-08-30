New data reveals 60,854 people have signed up to have their irises scanned in exchange for WorldCoin crypto tokens in the last three weeks

The creator of ChatGPT, Sam Altman, is responsible for distributing iris-scanning orbs worldwide.

60,854 users have signed up for World ID in the past three weeks.

Over the same three-week period, 5,529,956 WorldCoin (WLD) tokens have been claimed by users.

The study conducted by crypto gambling experts at Cryptogambling.tv, tracked the number of people signing up for World ID (having their irises scanned), as well as the amount of WLD tokens claimed by users over a three-week period. Below is a table detailing the increase of both:

Global Sign-Ups To World ID, And WLD Tokens Claimed In The Past Three Weeks

8th August 29th August Increase World ID sign-ups 2,202,694 2,263,548 60,854 Amount of WLD claimed by users 22,476,207 28,006,163 5,529,956

A new crypto project, launched on 24th July, known as Worldcoin, is asking people to have their irises scanned in exchange for digital coins. The eyes are scanned by large silver orbs that can currently be found in 120 countries around the world. The eye scan is assigned a unique number added to an extensive database acting as your World ID, proving you are human, almost like a login. The vision is to have a global financial network that is owned by everyone and is unhackable.

A spokesperson from Cryptogambling.tv has commented on the findings:

“The very thought of using biometric data in exchange for money on a global scale sounds like something from a piece of dystopian fiction; however, this is happening today in 2023. The almost unbelievable concept of using human eyes as a form of payment is a clear cause for the global spike in searches.

At present, fingerprint, face ID scans, and emails can be hacked, whereas the iris scan can supposedly not as it is uniquely human. There are worries that this technology might not be safe an secure, but over two million people have already signed up. It will be interesting to see how many people sign up for this platform in the near future.”