These Are the Five Best and Worst Performing Small-cap Stocks in H1 2022

Every mega- or large-cap stock was once a small-cap stock. Though not every small-cap company turns into a big company, investing in such stocks could be rewarding, both in the short and long term. However, these stocks could prove very risky as well. To give you an idea of the profit (and loss) that such stocks offer in the short term, discussed below are the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in H1 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In H1 2022

We have used the half-yearly return data of the small-cap companies from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in H1 2022.