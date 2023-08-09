Will(Ful) Neglect: Survey Reveals Nearly 60% Of Americans Unprepared For The Inevitable

The verdict is in: America is woefully unprepared when it comes to estate planning. A new survey by LegalShield lays bare a shocking truth – while 90% of Americans know the importance of having a will, almost 6 in 10 have yet to take action and protect their loved ones.

The nationwide survey tapped into the fears and uncertainties surrounding end-of-life preparations. Nearly half (46%) of respondents confessed to not knowing where to begin, while nearly 3 in 4 (72%) shied away from will-making, fearing an out-of-reach price tag.

“It’s never too early or too late to bridge the gap. It’s not hard to do and more affordable than most people think,” said Ashley Higginbotham, attorney with Deming, Parker, Hoffman, Campbell & Daly LLC. “Our firm has prepared thousands of wills, and without fail, we see the stress melt away from clients when they take this important step for themselves and their loved ones.”

Respondents without a will cite the following reasons for putting estate planning off:

46% don’t know where to begin

26% don’t have a lawyer to help them

21% cite expense

The survey revealed the following additional insights:

58% experienced conflict, or know someone who has, due to the absence of an estate plan or will

56% of those with a spouse/partner don’t have a will

37% of adult children who know their parents have a will don’t know where it is

22% with a will have never updated it

36% say there are surprises for their beneficiaries in their wills

“These results shine a light on how inaccessible the legal system has become for most Americans,” said Warren Schlichting, LegalShield CEO. “Professional estate planning can be affordable and accessible, and LegalShield is dedicated to fixing this problem.”

LegalShield connects members directly with vetted lawyers for life’s expected and unexpected moments for under a dollar a day. LegalShield provider law firms handle approximately 50,000 wills annually for members.

The LegalShield survey was conducted in July 2023 and surveyed 1,316 adults, ages 18 and older, who live in the United States. The sample was balanced by age, among other demographic variables, according to the U.S. Census.

