Vodafone – Roaming Revenue Rebounds

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD)’s total first quarter revenue for the 2022 financial year rose 5.6% on an organic basis to €11.1bn. Service revenue grew 3.3% organically to €9.4bn.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

At a group level, roaming and visitor revenue grew 56%, but is still another 54% behind its pre-pandemic level. This contributed to growth across most markets.

Corsair Capital Profits From Goldman Sachs’ SPACs [Exclusive] Corsair Capital, the event-driven long-short equity hedge fund, gained 6.6% net during the second quarter, bringing its year-to-date performance to 17.5%. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more According to a copy of the hedge fund's second-quarter letter to investors, a copy of which of ValueWalk has been able to review, the largest contributor Read More

Vodafone confirmed it is on track to meet full year guidance of underlying cash profits after leases (EBITDAaL) of between €15.0bn and €15.4bn and adjusted free cash flow of “at least” €5.2bn.

The shares rose 3.7% following the announcement.

The Start Of A Roaming Revenue Rebound For Vodafone

William Ryder, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:

“Vodafone’s first quarter marks what we hope is the start of a roaming revenue rebound. Roaming revenue, which is paid when people use their phones abroad, still has some way to go before it’s back to pre-pandemic levels, but a 56% rise helped the group return to service revenue growth this quarter. However, the real challenge is stringing several quarters, and then years, together.

Vodafone has a few genuinely exciting segments, such as M-Pesa which offers mobiles financial services in Africa, and some stalwart markets in Europe like Germany. But there are also several markets in which the group has struggled to differentiate itself and so battles against relentless price competition. The potential is there for long term growth and shareholder value creation, but we’ll want a little more evidence before getting too upbeat.”

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Over 1.6 million clients trust us with £132.9 billion (as at 30 April 2021), making us the UK’s largest digital wealth management service. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.