These Are The Top Ten Cryptocurrencies With Highest YTD Return

Cryptocurrencies are undoubtedly one of the biggest success stories of all time. This relatively newer asset class is now among the most popular assets. Despite high volatility in the crypto market, it continues to attract new investors on a daily basis. These investors aren’t afraid of putting their money in cheaper yet promising altcoins. It is a fact that Bitcoin is the de facto standard for cryptocurrencies, but it is also true that the crypto market is filled with many more potential coins. Let’s take a look at the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest YTD return.

Top Ten Cryptocurrencies With Highest YTD Return

We have used the year-to-date return (from coinmarketcap.com) of the cryptocurrencies (as of June 30) to come up with the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest YTD return. Following are the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest YTD return:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL, 1032%)

It is one of the second tokens on the Theta blockchain. So, TFUEL can be used to power all operations on the Theta blockchain, including payment for sharing a video. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1,995,841,116, while in the last 30 days, it has gained over 8%. It has a 52-week high of $0.6807, and is currently trading around $0.3765.

Chiliz (CHZ, 1045%)

Founded in 2018, it is a digital currency for sports and entertainment. This crypto powers Socios.com, which is the first ever blockchain-based fan engagement & rewards platform. Chiliz aims to close the gap between the active and passive fan. Chiliz has a market cap of $1,415,885,113, while in the last 30 days, it has dropped over 11%. It has a 52-week high of $0.8915, and is currently trading around $0.2402.

Fantom (FTM, 1223%)

It is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that offers DeFi (decentralized finance) services to developers. Fantom aims to address issues related to smart-contract platforms, including transaction speed. Fantom has a market cap of $574,388,800, while in the last 30 days, it has dropped over 26%. It has a 52-week high of $0.9571, and is currently trading around $0.2257.

Harmony (ONE, 1387%)

It is a blockchain platform that assists in the creation and use of decentralized applications. Harmony aims to come up with innovative ways in which decentralized applications work. Harmony has a market cap of $651,365,098, while in the last 30 days, it has dropped over 30%. It has a 52-week high of $0.2233, and is currently trading around $0.06275.

XinFin Network (XDC, 1644%)

It is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology that supports international trade and finance. XinFin supports KYC to Masternodes, 2000TPS, smart contracts and 2seconds transaction time. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1,056,042,220, while in the last 30 days, it has gained almost 50%. It has a 52-week high of $0.1448, and is currently trading around $0.08612.

Solana (SOL, 1721%)

Officially launched in March 2020, it aims to better scalability by using proof-of-history (PoH) consensus along with the underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus of the blockchain. It is popular for offering incredibly short processing time. Solana has a market cap of $9,148,724,801, while in the last 30 days, it has gained over 7%. It has a 52-week high of $58.30, and is currently trading around $33.24.

PancakeSwap (CAKE, 1854%)

Launched in September 2020, this token allows users to exchange tokens. It is an automated market maker model, means there aren’t any order books, rather users serve as the liquidity pools. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2,448,605,855, while in the last 30 days, it has dropped over 25%. It has a 52-week high of $44.18, and is currently trading around $12.88.

Dogecoin (DOGE, 4275%)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, it is based on the popular "doge" Internet meme. It is primarily used for tipping content creators on Reddit and Twitter. Dogecoin has a market cap of $32,399,990,717, while in the last 30 days, it has dropped over 21%. It has a 52-week high of $0.7376, and is currently trading around $0.2467.

Polygon (MATIC, 6034%)

Launched in October 2017, it is an easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. We can say that it effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system. Polygon has a market cap of $6,902,824,953, while in the last 30 days, it has dropped over 40%. It has a 52-week high of $2.68, and is currently trading around $1.09.

Telcoin (TEL, 14788%)

Established in July 2017 in Singapore, this coin aims to bridge the gap between the cryptos, blockchain and the telecommunication industry. Its primary focus is to partner with big companies in the telecom industry, in order to eliminate the hassle between the billing platforms and mobile money. Telcoin has a market cap of $1,376,988,115, while in the last 30 days, it has dropped almost 20%. It has a 52-week high of $0.0649, and is currently trading around $0.02543.