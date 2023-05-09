It’s no secret that politicians love to invest in stocks. In fact, many politicians are frequent traders despite their busy schedules. At one time, lawmakers’ trades were not open to public scrutiny, but that changed with the passage of the STOCK Act in 2012. Lawmakers now must publicly and quickly disclose their stock trades.

If you are planning to invest in stocks, knowing where politicians are putting their money could help. Let’s take a look at the top 10 most popular stocks among politicians.

Top 10 Popular Stocks Among Politicians

We used the total trades data from the last year from Capitol Trades to determine the top 10 most popular stocks among politicians.

10. JPMorgan Chase

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York, this company offers financial and investment banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are up by over 2% year to date, bringing their 12-month gain to almost 13%.

Twenty politicians completed 63 trades in JPMorgan Chase stock over the last year, including 39 by Democrats and 24 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded JPMorgan Chase shares include: Lois Frankel (FL), Ro Khanna (CA), David Trone (MD), John Curtis (UT), Scott Franklin (FL), Diana Harshbarger (TN), Bill Keating (MA), Kevin Hern (OK) and Dan Sullivan (AK).

The most recent trades of JPMorgan Chase shares were by Frankel, who bought some shares in March, Khanna, who bought some shares in March and February, Trone, who sold some shares in February, and Curtis, who also sold some shares in February.

Many politicians have traded banking stocks over the past couple of months. For instance, Frankel sold shares of First Republic Bank on March 16 and then bought JPMorgan Chase on March 22. Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase announced it was acquiring a substantial majority of First Republic Bank’s assets.

9. PayPal Holdings

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Jose, California, this company develops technology platforms for digital payments. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are up by almost 7% year to date, although they remain in the red for the last year — down almost 5%.

There have been 65 trades of PayPal stock by 13 politicians over the past year, including 26 by Democrats and 39 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded PayPal shares include: Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Ro Khanna (CA), Michael McCaul (TX), Joss Gottheimer (NJ), Earl Blumenauer (OR), Diana Harshbarger (TN), and Tommy Tuberville (AL).

The most recent trades involving PayPal shares were conducted by: Gottheimer, who sold some shares in March and bought some in February; Khanna, who sold some shares in March; McCaul, who bought some shares in February; Blumenauer, who bought some shares in February; and Harshbarger, who sold some shares in February.

8. Comcast

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this company offers video, internet and phone services. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are up by almost 16% year to date, bringing their one-year gain to almost 2%.

There have been 66 trades in Comcast stock by nine politicians over the past year, including 31 by Democrats and 35 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded Comcast shares include: Ro Khanna (CA), Scott Franklin (FL), Diana Harshbarger (TN), Kevin Hern (OK), Michael McCaul (TX), Rob Whittman (VA), and Dan Sullivan (AK).

The most recent trades involving Comcast shares were by Khanna, who bought some shares in March; Franklin, who sold some shares in February; and Harshbarger, who sold some shares in January.

Comcast reportedly spent about $20 million on lobbying in the past year and secured almost $30 million in government contracts.

7. Walt Disney

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, California, Disney is a global family entertainment and media enterprise. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are up by over 19% year to date but are down over 3% over the last year.

There have been 67 trades of Walt Disney stock by 12 politicians over the past year, including 46 by Democrats and 21 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded Walt Disney shares include: Ro Khanna (CA), Michael Burgess (TX), Tommy Tuberville (AL), Nancy Pelosi (CA), and Dan Sullivan (AK).

The most recent trades of Walt Disney shares were by: Khanna, who both bought and sold some shares in March and February, and Burgess, who sold some shares in January.

Last month, Khanna appeared on CNBC’s “Last Call,” referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “yesterday’s news” and suggesting that the governor will lose his fight against Disney.

6. Apple

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, this company deals in smartphones, computers, wearables, accessories and related services. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up by over 33% year to date, bringing their one-year gain to over 14%.

There have been 67 trades by 18 politicians over the past year, including 53 by Democrats and 14 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded Apple shares include: Joss Gottheimer (NJ), Daniel S. Goldman (NY), Ro Khanna (CA), Nancy Pelosi (CA), Tom Carper (DE), John Curtis (UT), Scott Franklin (FL), and Diana Harshbarger (TN).

The most recent trades involving Apple shares were by Gottheimer, who sold some shares in March; Goldman, who bought some shares in March; Khanna, who both bought and sold some shares in March; and Pelosi, who bought some shares in March.

Pelosi exercised some Apple calls on March 17 to execute a buy transaction in Apple worth $800,000. She bought 100 call options on May 13, 2022 with a strike price of $80 and an expiration date of March 17, 2023.

5. Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, this company develops and operates social media applications. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are up by more than 92% year to date, bringing their one-year return to almost 18%.

There have been 86 trades by 12 politicians over the past year, including 46 by Democrats and 40 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded Meta Platforms shares include: Ro Khanna (CA), Michael McCaul (TX), Joss Gottheimer (NJ), Josh Gottheimer (NJ), John Curtis (UT), and Diana Harshbarger (TN).

The most recent trades of Meta Platforms shares were by: Khanna, who bought some shares in March; McCaul, who sold some shares in February; Gottheimer, who bought some shares in February; and Curtis, who sold some shares in February.

Meta Platforms could gain immensely if U.S. lawmakers go through with their plan to ban the popular social media app Tiktok.

4. Amazon

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, this company deals in e-commerce, digital streaming, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are up by over 23% year to date but are down over 3% over the last year.

There have been 98 trades of Amazon stock by 19 politicians over the past year, including 55 by Democrats and 43 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded Amazon shares include: Daniel S. Goldman (NY), Ro Khanna (CA), Morgan McGarvey (KY), Michael McCaul (TX), John Curtis (UT), Eric Burlison (MO), Diana Harshbarger (TN), and Kevin Hern (OK).

The most recent trades of Amazon shares were by: Goldman, who sold some shares in March; Khanna, who both bought and sold some shares in March; McGarvey, who bought some shares in February; and McCaul, who both bought and sold some shares in February.

3. Adobe Systems

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, California, this company offers digital marketing and media solutions. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are up by almost 2% year to date but are down by over 9% over the last year.

There have been 98 trades of Adobe Systems stock by 11 politicians over the past year, including 34 by Democrats and 64 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded Adobe shares include: Michael McCaul (TX), Ro Khanna (CA), Joss Gottheimer (NJ), Diana Harshbarger (TN), and Kevin Hern (OK).

The most recent trades of Adobe shares were by: McCaul, who bought some shares in March; Khanna, who sold some shares in March; Gottheimer, who bought some shares in February; and Harshbarger, who bought some shares in January and February.

Congressman Hern sold $250,000 to $500,000 worth of Adobe shares on December 19, when the stock closed at $328.76. A little over a month later, the stock breached the $390 mark.

2. Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, this company deals in online advertising, cloud-based solutions, and sales of related products and services. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are up by almost 20% year to date but remain down by over 6% for the last year.

There have been 139 trades by 13 politicians over the past one year, including 83 by Democrats and 56 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded Alphabet shares include: Michael McCaul (TX), Joss Gottheimer (NJ), Daniel S. Goldman (NY), and Ro Khanna (CA).

The most recent trades of Alphabet shares were by: McCaul, who sold some shares in March; Gottheimer, who also sold some shares in March; Deborah Ross (NC), who bought some shares in March; and Khanna, who both bought and sold some shares in March.

Lawmakers in the U.S. have long been considering a ban on TikTok. If this popular social media app is banned, it could benefit YouTube owner Alphabet, Facebook, Instagram and Snap.

1. Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, this company develops and sells software, devices, solutions and related services. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are up by almost 29% year to date, bringing their one-year return to almost 17%.

There have been 146 trades by 18 politicians over the past year, including 95 by Democrats and 51 by Republicans. Politicians who recently traded Microsoft include:L Michael McCaul (TX), Joss Gottheimer (NJ), Deborah Ross (NC), Daniel S. Goldman (NY), Michael Burgess (TX), and RO Khanna (CA).

The most recent trades of Microsoft shares were by: McCaul, who sold some shares in March; Gottheimer, who bought some shares in March; Ross, who sold some in April; and Goldman, who bought some shares in March.

Britain’s top competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), recently released a report favoring blocking Microsoft’s proposed landmark acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Commonly Traded Stocks by Different States*

State Stock California Alphabet Tennessee Adobe Texas Amazon.com New York Apple New Jersey Microsoft North Carolina AT&T Florida Berkshire Hathaway (Cl. B) Oregon Apple Alabama Cleveland-Cliffs Virginia NextEra Energy *We have considered 10 states with most number of trades.

Commonly Traded Stocks by Different Politicians*

Politician Stock Ro Khanna Alphabet Michael McCaul Alphabet Diana Harshbarger Adobe Daniel S. Goldman Coca-Cola Kathy Manning Alphabet Josh Gottheimer Microsoft Tommy Tuberville United States Steel Chris Jacobs Cassava Sciences Virginia Foxx Vector Group Kevin Hern Devon Energy *We have considered 10 politicians with most number of trades.

FAQs