Hedge Funds are considered to be smart investors. They are managed by professional managers who possess a plethora of experience in the stock market and investment world. So, if you are new to the investing world, and don’t have much idea of where to put your money, it is always a good idea to follow these experts. Even if you are an experienced investor, it is beneficial to know the stocks that hedge funds are trusting. Let’s take a look at the stocks with the largest number of hedge fund buyers.

Stocks With Largest Number Of Hedge Fund Buyers

We have referred to the latest 13f filings and hedgefollow.com to determine the stocks with the largest number of hedge fund buyers. Following are the stocks with the largest number of hedge fund buyers:

PayPal

37 hedge funds have PayPal in their portfolio. Founded in 1998, it offers a technology platform to help people and businesses pay and receive digital payments. It offers many products, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and more. The company has more than 26,000 employees, and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 70%, and YTD, they are up over 25%.

Uber

37 hedge funds have Uber in their portfolio. Founded in 2009, it offers a technology platform to help people find cabs, connect with freight carriers, as well as get food delivered from restaurants. The company has more than 22,000 employees, and is headquartered in San Francisco. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 70%, and YTD, they are down almost 1%.

Alibaba Group

40 hedge funds have Alibaba in their portfolio. Founded in 1999, it offers online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through Core Commerce, Innovation Initiatives, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and other segments. It has its headquarters in Hangzhou, China. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 1%, and YTD, they are down over 6%.

Baidu

40 hedge funds have Baidu in their portfolio. Founded in 2000, it deals in internet search and online marketing solutions. It offers the following products: Baidu Search, Baidu App, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Feed and more. The company has about 22,000 employees and has its headquarters in Beijing, China. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 59%, and YTD, they are down over 9%.

ViacomCBS

41 hedge funds have ViacomCBS in their portfolio. Founded in 1986, it is a mass media company that creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms. The company has more than 22,000 employees and is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 92%, and YTD, they are up over 15%.

Mastercard

42 hedge funds have Mastercard in their portfolio. Founded in 1966, it is a payment and technology company that helps to connect customers, governments, businesses and banks worldwide. The company has about 21,000 employees and is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 29%, and YTD, they are up over 4%.

Visa

50 hedge funds have Visa in their portfolio. Founded in 1958, it is a digital payment services provider. Visa also offers debit card, credit card, payment solutions and prepaid products. It has its headquarters in San Francisco. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 24%, and YTD, they are up over 8%.

Amazon

55 hedge funds have Amazon in their portfolio. Founded in 1994, it is the world's biggest online retailer that also provides web services, subscription services as well as hardware devices. It has its headquarters in Seattle. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 28%, and YTD, they are up over 5%.

Microsoft

63 hedge funds have Microsoft in their portfolio. Founded in 1975, it is a technology company that develops software, services, devices and solutions. Microsoft owns many popular software and hardware brands, including Windows, Xbox, Surface, Office and more. It has its headquarters in Redmond, Wash. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 35%, and YTD, they are up over 19%.

Facebook

80 hedge funds have Facebook in their portfolio. Founded in 2004, it is a social networking company that develops social media apps to help people connect with friends and family. The company owns some of the biggest social networking apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and more. It has its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. In the last one year, the shares of the company are up more than 58%, and YTD, they are up over 25%.