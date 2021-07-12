Pennsylvania is the sixth biggest economy in the U.S., but on a per-capita basis, it ranks much lower. In terms of area, it is the 33rd biggest state and the fifth most populous state in terms of population. The state’s agriculture sector contributes significantly to the GDP, but it is the finance sector (including insurance and real estate) that contributes the most. This state is home to about 50 of the 1,000 biggest companies (public and private) in the U.S. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Pennsylvania.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Pennsylvania

We have referred to the latest available profit numbers to come up with the ten most profitable companies in Pennsylvania. Following are the ten most profitable companies in Pennsylvania:

Universal Health Services ($814 million)

Founded in 1979, it is a healthcare management company. Universal Health Services, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates outpatient facilities, care hospitals and behavioral health centers. The company has the following business segments: Behavioral Health Care Services, Acute Care Hospital Services, and Other. Universal Health Services shares are up more than 11% YTD and over 10% in the last three months. The company is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa. and employs more than 78,000 people.

AmerisourceBergen ($855 million)

Founded in 1947, this company offers pharmaceutical goods and business solutions that improve access to care. The company has two business segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other. AmerisourceBergen shares are up more than 17% YTD and are down over 2% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Conshohocken, Pa. and employs more than 21,000 people.

Ametek ($861.3 million)

Founded in 1930, this company makes electromechanical devices and electronic instruments. The company has the following business segments: Electromechanical and Electronic Instruments. Ametek shares are up more than 12% YTD and are down over 1% in the last three months. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, Pa. and has more than 16,000 employees.

Lincoln National ($886 million)

Founded in 1968, it is a holding company with several subsidiaries in insurance and retirement businesses. The company has the following business segments: Life Insurance, Group Protection, Retirement Plan Services, Annuities and Other Operations. Lincoln National shares are up over 23% YTD and are down over 2% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Radnor, Pa. and employs more than 10,000 people.

Hershey ($1,149 million)

Founded in 1894, this company makes and markets chocolate and sugar confectionery products. This company has the following geographical segments: North America, International and Other. Hershey’s shares are up almost 16% YTD and over 10% in the last three months. The company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa. and has more than 16,000 employees.

PPG Industries ($1,243 million)

Founded in 1883, this company makes and distributes specialty materials, coatings and glass products. The company has the following business segments: Industrial Coatings and Performance Coatings. PPG Industries shares are up almost 18% YTD and over 13% in the last three months. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh and has more than 46,000 employees.

PPL ($1,746 million)

Founded in 1994, this company deals in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company has the following business segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. PPL shares are up almost 1% YTD and are down over 1% in the last three months. The company is headquartered in Allentown, Pa. and has more than 12,000 employees.

Air Products & Chemicals ($1,760 million)

Founded in 1963, this company manufactures and distributes atmospheric gases. The company has the following business segments: Industrial Gases-Global, Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-EMEA and Corporate and Other. Air Products & Chemicals shares are up more than 6% YTD and over 3% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Allentown, Pa. and employs more than 19,000 people.

PNC Financial Services Group ($5,369 million)

Founded in 1963, it is a holding company that provides financial services. The company has the following business segments: Asset Management Group, BlackRock, Retail Banking and Corporate & Institutional Banking. PNC Financial Services shares are up more than 25% YTD and over 4% in the last three months. The company has its headquarters in Pittsburgh and employs more than 50,000 people.

Comcast ($13,057 million)

Founded in 1963, it is a media, entertainment, and communications company. Comcast offers video, internet, and phone services. The company works through these business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Cable Communications, Theme Parks and Sky. Comcast shares are up more than 10% YTD and over 8% in the last three months. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia and has more than 165,000 employees.