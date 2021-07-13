The computers and office equipment industry serves as the backbone of enterprises, including both service and manufacturing companies. This industry deals in computers, computer-related equipment and peripherals, software, and office machines and equipment. However, demand for products in the computers and office equipment industry varies on the level of business activity. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in computers and office equipment.

Ten Biggest Companies In Computers, Office Equipment

To rank the ten biggest companies in computers and office equipment, we have referred to the latest available revenue numbers.

Super Micro Computer ($3.5 billion)

Founded in 1993, this company makes servers and other computer products. Some of its products include MicroCloud, MP servers, AMD solutions, power supplies, networking equipment, GPUs and coprocessors, and more. Its shares are up more than 4% year-to-date and over 19% in the last year. Super Micro Computer has its headquarters in San Jose, California and employs more than 3,800 people.

Diebold Nixdorf ($4.408 billion)

Founded in 1859, this company offers self-service delivery, security systems and software-led services to government, retail, financial, and commercial enterprises. Diebold Nixdorf has the following business segments: Americas Banking, Retail and Eurasia Banking. Its shares are up more than 10% year to date and over 90% in the last year. Diebold Nixdorf is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio and employs more than 21,000 people.

NetApp ($6.146 billion)

Founded in 1992, this company deals in software, systems and services to help enterprises manage and share data internally. It also operates private and public clouds worldwide. NetApp offers the following services: NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Kuber and more. Its shares are up more than 20% year to date and over 80% in the last year. NetApp has its headquarters in San Jose, California and employs more than 10,000 people.

NCR ($6.915 billion)

Founded in 1884, this company develops, makes and sells consumer transaction solutions. NCR has the following business segments: Telecommunications, Hospitality, Banking, Technology and Retail. Its shares are up more than 20% year to date and over 170% in the last year. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and employs more than 35,000 people.

Xerox Holdings ($9.145 billion)

Founded in 2019, Xerox is a workplace technology company that develops and integrates software and hardware for enterprises. Xerox basically helps to enrich the customer experience across digital and physical platforms. Its shares are up more than 2% year to date and over 45% in the last year. Xerox Holdings has its headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut and employs more than 24,000 people.

Western Digital ($16.569 billion)

Founded in 1970, this company develops, makes, markets and sells data storage devices and solutions. Western Digital has the following product categories: Client Solutions, Client Devices, and Data Center Devices and Solutions. Its shares are up more than 25% year to date and over 65% in the last year. Western Digital is headquartered in San Jose, California and employs more than 63,000 people.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ($29.135 billion)

Founded in 1939, this company offers enterprise and information technology products, solutions, and services. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has the following business segments: Intelligent Edge, Hybrid IT, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. Its shares are up more than 20% year to date and over 50% in the last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has its headquarters in Houston, Texas and employs more than 59,000 people.

HP ($58.576 billion)

Founded in 1939, this company offers computing, imaging, and printing products and related technologies, solutions, and services. HP has these business segments: Corporate Investments, Personal Systems and Printing. Its shares are up more than 18% year to date and over 60% in the last year. HP is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and employs more than 51,000 people.

Dell Technologies ($92.154 billion)

Founded in 1984, Dell is a holding company that, with its subsidiaries, offers hardware, software and service solutions. Dell has the following business segments: Vmware, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). Its shares are up more than 32% year to date and over 80% in the last year. Dell Technologies has its headquarters in Round Rock, Texas and employs more than 155,000 people.

Apple ($260.174 billion)

Founded in 1977, Apple designs, makes and sells computers, smartphones, tablets, wearables, software services and more. Apple works through these geographical segments: Greater China, Americas, Japan, Europe and Rest of Asia Pacific. Its shares are up more than 8% year to date and over 40% in the last year. Apple is headquartered in Cupertino, California and employs more than 145,000 people.