2022 Tax Rebate Checks from Georgia: Deadline to Claim Is Just Days Away

Most Georgians have already received the 2022 tax rebate from the state. Some taxpayers, however, may still claim the 2022 tax rebate checks from Georgia – officially called the Surplus Tax Refund – provided they received an extension to file their 2022 taxes.

What’s the deadline to claim the Surplus Tax Refund?

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp approved House Bill 162 to send a tax refund from the state’s surplus to taxpayers who meet certain eligibility requirements. It is the second consecutive year that the state is sending surplus tax refund checks. The state had a revenue surplus of $6.6 billion last year.

“Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” Gov. Kemp (R-GA) said about the tax rebate in May.

In May, the Georgia Department of Revenue issued the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers. Most taxpayers who filed their taxes before the April deadline received the rebate shortly after that.

Taxpayers who were given an extension, including those affected by severe storms earlier this year, were allowed to file their taxes by October 16. Such taxpayers can still claim the 2022 tax rebate checks from Georgia if they file their taxes before the October 16 deadline.

Taxpayers who received an extension can either file the return electronically by October 16, or mail a return in a postmarked envelope by October 16, or submit a return at a Department of Revenue location by October 16.

2022 tax rebate checks from Georgia: who will get them?

To qualify for the 2022 tax rebate checks from Georgia, taxpayers must be a Georgia resident, part-year resident, or nonresident; filed their income tax returns for 2021 and 2022; and had a tax liability in 2021.

Residents who don’t owe state income taxes, such as retirees, won’t get any refund. However, those who were claimed as a dependent but worked last year, such as students, could get a 2022 tax rebate check from Georgia if they filed taxes separately. You can check your eligibility for the Surplus Tax Refund online.

Eligible single filers or married taxpayers filing separately can get a refund of up to $250, heads of household can get $375, while married taxpayers filing jointly can get $500. You will not receive the full refund if your 2021 tax liability was less than $250, $375, or $500, respectively.

It must be noted that your refund amount could be reduced due to debts owed to the state, including delinquent taxes or delinquent child support. You will receive information from the Department of Revenue if your refund has been used to offset your debt.

Taxpayers will get the refund check by direct deposit or a paper check. Those who received their other tax returns via direct deposit will get the return in the same form, while others will get a paper check.