Surging S&P 500 Breadth

Sectorally surging as everything not defensive advanced – but advance-decline line and new highs new lows are still very good – the key ratios keep pointing to there being more in this rally (bonds internally and stocks to bonds ratios).

And as yesterday‘s retail sales didn‘t disrupt the no recession narrative or Fed having more room to turn hawkish – this and more covered in yesterday‘s video dissecting the early US session – stocks did shake off the initial hesitation, and decisively surged, delivering good trade opportunities.

You can look forward to a new video soon where I would talk precious metals and crude oil – both had been doing well lately, so let‘s cover them and talk the USD breakdown slash precarious situation as well. More live Twitter coverage also awaits!

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren’t enough) – combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel, and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra intraday calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram – benefit and find out why I’m the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.

Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com) – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Precious metals left gold sticking out on a daily basis – silver has better prospects to break out of the consolidation but no earlier than tomorrow. At a minimum today, metals are to consolidate around the zero mark at best – the objective is to repel sellers and withstand the daily dollar return. If that happens, all the more it points to a new upleg being underway. Remember my yesterday‘s words from the extra video analysis – USD needn‘t to tank more, it‘s enough it keeps below 101.

Crude Oil

Crude oil buyers moved in with vigor, and prices didn‘t breach $74 – that means consolidation above $75 is likely next, and on similar days when the dollar is rising, it looks as black gold doing better than copper while precious metals have to come from behind.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Thank you for having read today‘s free analysis, which is a small part of my site‘s daily premium Monica’s Trading Signals covering all the markets you’re used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica’s Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica‘s Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing – such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals

www.monicakingsley.co

[email protected]

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice.

Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind.

Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make.

Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.