S&P Analysis: Private Equity, Venture Capital Deal Value Worldwide Plunges In June, Q2

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, private equity and venture capital deal value worldwide sank 56.1% in June to $62.63 billion from $142.73 billion in the same month a year ago, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

There were 1,813 deals announced during the month, a 32.6% decline from 2,691 transactions year over year.

Key highlights from the analysis include :

The U.S. and Canada accounted for most of the deals in June with 590 transactions at an aggregate valuation of $29.92 billion. Asia-Pacific came in next with 567 deals totaling $10.51 billion, followed by Europe, which saw 525 transactions worth $20.26 billion.

at an aggregate valuation of Asia-Pacific came in next with 567 deals totaling $10.51 billion, followed by Europe, which saw 525 transactions worth $20.26 billion. For the second quarter, total transaction value slipped 29.4% to $220.92 billion from the same quarter the previous year, while the number of announced deals fell about 20.5% to 5,393.

while the number of announced deals fell about 20.5% to 5,393. The technology, media and telecommunications sector pulled in $28.04 billion from private equity and venture capital firms in June, the biggest transaction value among all industries, although it was way down from the $48.13 billion booked in the year-ago period.

from private equity and venture capital firms in June, the biggest transaction value among all industries, although it was way down from the $48.13 billion booked in the year-ago period. Companies in the healthcare industry received $9.06 billion, a significant decline from $42.57 billion a year ago. Investment in the industrial sector grew to $8.07 billion from $7.85 billion.