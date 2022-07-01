Russia Eyes Golden Ruble Stablecoin

Eric Gozenput
-
0
Russia Eyes Golden Ruble Stablecoin
hamiltonleen / Pixabay

Moscow is looking for a new digital format for international settlements that can operate around Western sanctions. Russia’s development corporation (VEB.RF) says that the implementation of sanctions against Russia is negatively affecting the country’s economy.

Due to the economic consequences resulting from the sanctions, Russia has started to work on a new monetary and financial system for the country.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF

Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Ray Dalio eBook

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Jim Chanos Unveils Lastest Short As Fund Manager Bets On Further Market Declines

Data 1639507577Jim Chanos has a new short target in his sights. Earlier this week, the hedge fund manager disclosed that he is betting against "legacy" data centers that face growing competition from the trio of technology giants, which have previously been their biggest customers. The fund manager, who is best known for his winning bet against Read More

VEB.RF has suggested to the Russian government the idea of creating a gold-backed stablecoin dubbed “ the golden ruble.” VEB.RF believes that a gold-backed ruble stablecoin will allow Russia to evade Western sanctions.

Table of Contents show

What Is A Gold Stablecoin?

A gold stablecoin is a tokenized digital currency pegged to gold. For example, Pax Gold (PAXG), a trusted and popular stablecoin, stores gold in vault facilities. Each token stored in said facilities represents 1 troy ounce of gold. The owner of PAXG has ownership of the gold, which is under the custody of Paxos Trust Company.

Similar to PAXG, the golden ruble token would be pegged to Russia’s gold reserves.

Why Does Russia Want A Gold Stablecoin?

Gold has been used for centuries as money and a store of wealth. During inflationary financial cycles, individuals and institutions look to gold as a hedge against inflation.

A gold-backed ruble stablecoin will allow Russia to peg the international gold rate instead of a fiat currency like the ruble or dollar. The digital currency would also allow other countries to exchange this currency amongst themselves without Russia’s participation in transactions.

Using gold as a gold-backed currency will help strengthen a nation's currency against devaluation and becomes more attractive to foreign countries and investors as a world reserve currency.

Several Financial Systems Will Also Be Included

VEB.RF believes that introducing a hedging system to minimize currency risk with other countries’ digital currencies is necessary. In addition, VEB.RF suggests that a new financial system could include new offshore zones and a large-scale bartering scheme.

VEB.RF’s report also highlights a blockchain system that will incorporate a BRICS framework, similar to the special drawing rights system within the IMF.

The report also shines a light on Russia’s SPFS interbank messaging mechanism and MIR payment system. It suggests that Russia should continue to expand the systems outside the country with partner nations.

Conclusion

The introduction of a central bank gold stablecoin is the beginning of a new monetary order, similar to the Bretton Woods Conference, which established the monetary order we use today. If Russia creates this new digital currency, other countries like the US would have to create a currency system if it wishes to maintain the status of the US dollar as a world reserve currency.

Updated on

Eric Gozenput
https://bullionexchanges.com/
Eric Gozenput founded Bullion Exchanges at the age of 27 and has been featured in places such as Fox Business News, Forbes, Reuters, Seeking Alpha, Value Walk. Eric maintains that precious metals are vital for investment portfolios and that investing in precious metals should be convenient, transparent, and secure. Before beginning his business in 2012, he began his career at Merrill Lynch as a Financial Advisor, then transitioned into working at a Hedge Fund as an International Trader for six years. Today, Bullion Exchanges has grown to become one of the largest precious metals dealers in the world that buys and sells physical precious metals and numismatic coins online and in-person at our location in the Diamond District of NYC.
Previous article The Classic Harbinger Of A Recession
Next article Himo World Announces Open Beta of PvP Strategy Game

No posts to display