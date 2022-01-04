REVU, First Cardano Native Token To List On KuCoin And Gate.io

REVU – the token by blockchain startup Revuto – has become the first Cardano-native asset to be listed on KuCoin and Gate.io – the leading centralized crypto exchanges in the ecosystem. The subscription manager company also achieved record growth in the past fourth months since its launch.

REVU Listing On Tier One CEXs

Revuto launched its REVU asset and the listing on the tier one exchanges represents a great success. As of January 7, retail investors will be able to buy REVU on KuCoin and Gate.io, as the token becomes the first Cardano-native asset listed on both exchanges.

In a press release, CEO and co-founder Vedran Vukman said: “We are proud to make history again with REVU, after being the first ICO publishing the first Cardano lite wallet and breaking records with our growth —we are now the first to list on tier 1 CEXs, KuCoin and Gate.io.”

The process included multiple legal openings and audits for the utility token —from top legal firms including both U.S. and EU legislations—led by the global leader blockchain security.

“We also partnered with Skynet Trading for institutional-grade liquidity solutions,” Vukman said.

A Riveting Path

Back in May, according to Cointelegraph, the company concluded a $1.7-million private round to back the development of its crypto-subscription payment solution. The referral program for the app registered 1 million subscriptions in two weeks.

The same month, through ICO, Revuto raised $10 million in barely minutes and since then has received 3 million early sign-ups for the app. Later, in August, the app recorded over 300,000 subscribers around the world, which made the company the fastest-growing fintech startup in the industry.

Later, Revuto won an award for being the fastest-growing consumer product at the recent World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

In 2022, Revuto is planning to introduce Defi services to help users pay less for their subscriptions than they would with FIAT money. For this, the startup will launch liquidity pools for micro-lending and borrowing.

At present, Revuto is cooking the launch of its virtual debit cards to manage subscription seasonality, and allow users to pay for their subscriptions with Cardano native tokens.