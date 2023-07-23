Prince Harry’s net worth is a fascination for many. In 2020, the Duke of Sussex announced that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were leaving the royal family. They left Kensington Palace in January 2020.

Despite this strange decision, Harry is still fifth in the line of succession to the royal throne. The runaway prince is no stranger to great wealth. His family’s royal lineage has given him access to a life of luxury, but just how much is the Prince worth?

Prince Harry’s net worth is estimated at $60 million. His wealth comes from inheritance, trust funds, and lucrative, multi-year deals.

Prince Harry’s Biography

Early Life and Education

Prince Harry was born Henry Charles Albert David on September 15, 1984. He is a member of the British royal family. He was the second son of the Prince of Wales, who became King Charles III and Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex was born during the reign of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, grew up in Kensington Palace. Their mother took them to ordinary places like homeless shelters and AID clinics. She wanted them to have a test of ordinary life growing up.

Like other royalties, Harry studied in high-end private schools. He started at Jane Mynors’ nursery school and Wetherby School. After passing his entrance exams at Ludgrove School, he enrolled at Eton College. The decision to enroll Prince Harry at Eton was contrary to the Royal Family’s custom. Most of them went to Gordonstoun School.

Prince Harry completed his studies at Eton College in 2003 with two A-levels. He was not the perfect academic student but was a top-tier athlete. He played rugby in school.

After college, Prince Harry worked as a jackaroo on a cattle farm in Australia. He also worked with orphans in Lesotho. While in Lesotho, Harry produced The Forgotten Kingdom: Prince Harry in Lesotho.

Personal Life

Prince Harry’s parents, the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales, divorced in 1996. In 1997, the mother died in a car accident in Australia. Harry was 12, and his brother, Prince William, was 15.

The Duke of Sussex met Meghan Markle in Dean Street Townhouse, London 2016. The two tied the knot in 2018, shortly after announcing they were expecting a child together. On May 2019, Meghan gave birth to a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie is 7th in line of succession to the British Royal throne. In June 2021, Harry and Meghan had a second child, a girl named Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

What Is Prince Harry’s Surname?

Members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, do not bear last names. His children bear the surname Mountbatten-Windsor. His army name was Captain Harry Wales. As long as he takes the name “His Royal Highness,” he remains Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

The name in his children’s birth certificates under “father” is”His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.” His occupation on these certificates reads “Prince of the United Kingdom.

How Wealthy is Prince Harry?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the runaway prince has a net worth of $60 million. Before he left the palace, 95 percent of Prince Harry’s income came from the royal family’s net worth. His father controlled the Duchy of Cornwall, an investment portfolio with properties.

In 2019 alone, the Duchy of Cornwell brought in $28.9 million. In 2018, Harry received a $6.9 million allowance from the Duchy of Cornwell.

After leaving Kensington Palace, most of Prince Harry’s allowances stopped coming. So, the obvious question is, how did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attain the $60 million net worth?

How Did Prince Harry Attain a $60 Million Net Worth?

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said he relied on his mother’s inheritance. His mother, Princess Diana, left him approximately $10 million. His wife, Meghan Markle, had earned around $2 million from her acting career.

Today, their estimated net worth combined is $60 million. Let us take a look at how they attained wealth.

Netflix and Spotify Deals

When Harry and Megan left the United Kingdom, they contacted several highly-anticipated interviews. They explained in detail their decision to abandon their royal duties.

They signed a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, films, and children’s programs. The $100 million deal pushed them toward their massive net worth of $60 million.

Their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, was viewed 81.55 million hours in its first week. They were also the executive producers of another docuseries called Live to Lead.

Another one of the couple’s lucrative deals was the 2020 agreement with Spotify. It was a three-year podcasting deal. Harry and Meghan created exclusive content for Spotify through their company, Archewell Audio.

Book Deals

Another source of income for Prince Harry is the book publishing deals. The Prince has a four-book publishing deal with Penguin Random House. The deal includes Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare. The $20 million multi-book deal will publish other Prince Harry books. The books reveal different facets of Prince Harry’s life in public service.

Prince Harry donated $1.5 million from the money he earned to his best-selling memoir to charity. He co-founded the organization that received the funds, Sentebale. Sentebale supports vulnerable children and people living with HIV in Botswana and Lesotho.

Real Estate

After leaving their official duties in the royal family, Harry and Meghan lived in Canada. They stayed there briefly and relocated to California. In California, they stayed for several months in one of Tyler Perry’s homes.

In 2020, the royal couple bought a home in Carlifonia’s Montecito, near Santa Barbara. They purchased the $14.7 million home with a cash deposit of $5 million and $10 million in mortgage.

Military Service

Prince Harry joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for officer training in 2005. He was deployed for military duty to Iraq in 2007. In 2008, he was promoted from second lieutenant to lieutenant. The Prince would not serve in many tours of duty. The head of the British Army then feared that Harry would be a high-value target at war.

Prince Harry’s official name in the army was Lieutenant Harry Wales.

Charity

Prince Harry follows in his mother’s footsteps. The Princess of Wales supported charities. She mainly supported charities that helped children and people affected by HIV. Prince Harry supports charitable works that help retired servicemen and women.

The Duke of Sussex established the Invictus Games. This brings together retired, wounded, and sick military personnel to share in sports. The games include sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, and indoor rowing.

FAQs

Why Did Prince Harry Leave the Royal Family? Harry and Meghan Markle denounced their titles of prince and princes in 2020. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said he left the UK to protect his family from the toxicity of the UK press. He also said that he was not getting enough support from his family. Can Prince Harry’s Children Claim Royalty Titles? Harry and Meghan have two children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana. Prince Harry’s children can claim the titles of Prince and Princess in the royal family.

Conclusion

Prince Harry left the royal family three years ago with as little as $10 million. This was an inheritance from his mother. Within that short period, the Duke of Sussex has built an estimated net worth of $60 million. Furthermore, he achieved his desire to keep his family away from the toxic UK media.