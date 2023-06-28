Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg, popular name, Pete Buttigieg, is an American politician. He is the former mayor of South Bend and a 2020 presidential candidate. He is the current Transportation Secretary under Joe Biden’s administration. The American politician has an estimated net worth of $250,000.

He was the least wealthy presidential hopeful in the 2020 presidential elections. He had a net worth of only $100,000 at the time. The Democratic politician has become so popular in the midterm election campaign trail. After the President, Pete Buttigieg is the most requested speaker.

Facts About Pete Buttigieg

Name Pete Buttigieg Full Name Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg Parents Jennifer Anne Buttigieg and Joseph A. Buttigieg Date of Birth January 19, 1982, Age 41 years Place of Birth South Bend, Indiana Gender Male Marital Status Married Sexual Orientation Gay Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Maltese and Caucasian) Education St. Joseph High School, Harvard University, and Oxford University Wife/Spouse Chasten Glezman Children 2 Net Worth $250,000

Early Years

Pete Buttigieg was born in South Bend, Indiana, on January 19, 1982. He is the only child of Joseph A. Buttigieg and Jennifer Anne Buttigieg.

Buttigieg excelled in his studies. He went to St. Joseph High School in South Bend. He enrolled at Havard University, graduating magna cum laude in history and literature.

After leaving Harvard in 2004, he received a scholarship to join Oxford University. He advanced his studies at Pembroke College, University of Oxford. Three years later, he graduated with a B.A. (Hons) in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

Pete Buttigieg joined the U.S. Navy in 2009. He served active duty until 2017.

Personal Life

Pete Buttigieg is the first openly LGBTQ cabinet secretary. He is the wife of Chasten Glezman. The two started dating in 2015 and got married in 2018. They adopted fraternal twins in 2021. Buttigieg took a paternal leave after the adoption to care for the kids.

The family moved to Traverse, Michigan, in 2022. Traverse is Chasten’s hometown; his parents still live in the city.

Professional Career

After Oxford’s Pembroke College, Pete Buttigieg returned home in 2017. He worked with a Chicago-based consulting company, McKinsey & Company.

In 2018, he was a campaign advisor to Democrat Jill Long Thompson in her bid to become the governor of Indiana. They lost the election to incumbent Mitch Daniels by more than 17 points. He joined the U.S. Navy Reserve, serving until 2017.

Mayor

Pete Buttigieg’s first attempt for elective office was in 2010. He raced to become the treasurer of Indiana but lost. He bounced back from the defeat in 2011, forging a strong campaign to become the Mayor of South Bend. He took office in January 2012 and was the youngest mayor to serve a city with over 100,000 people.

Because many would not pronounce his last name, they called him Mayor Pete. Mayor Pete carried out impressive initiatives in his first term. He demolished or repaired over 1,000 abandoned houses. He also implemented a “Smart Street” initiative that transformed South Bend downtown. The initiative pulled millions of dollars to South Bend in investments.

In 2014, Mayor Pete Buttigieg took a leave to serve in active duty deployment. He was in Afghanistan with the U.S. Navy Reserve for seven months.

Buttigieg won his mayoral reelection by a landslide. His second term had many issues. One of them was his barren efforts to recruit minority police officers. He acknowledged his failed attempts after the fatal shooting of Eric Logan, a black resident, in 2018. The incident brought Mayor Pete brutal criticism from South Bend residents.

He left the office of mayor in 2020.

Presidential Campaign

After South Bend, Buttigieg joined the race to the White House in April 2019. He began his presidential campaign by vying for the Democratic nomination. At first, he seemed to lead a successful campaign. He won several primaries. But, due to limited finances, he dropped out and endorsed the former vice president, Joe Biden.

Transportation Cabinet Secretary

After political campaigns, Buttigieg received the nomination to lead the Transportation Department. The Senate rallied behind Joe Biden’s choice and approved Pete Buttigieg for the job. He was the youngest person to ever lead the Department.

How Did Pete Buttigieg Build His Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, this popular politician has a net worth of $250,000.

Before the U.S. cabinet, Pete Buttigieg served South Bend residents as mayor for two terms. His annual mayoral salary was $149,000. His current salary as Transportation Cabinet secretary is $221,400 per year.

Besides politics, Buttigeg is an author who receives paychecks from book sales. His first book, Shortest Way Home, earned him between $100,000 and $1 million. Liveright paid him a book advance of $311,500 for his second publication, Trust: America’s Best Chance.

iHeartMedia paid Pete Buttigieg $150,000 for a 20-episode podcast called The Deciding Decade. Pete and his husband, Chasten Glezman, owe $130,000 in student loans.

Quotes by Pete Buttigieg

“I am not skilled enough or energetic enough to craft a persona. I just have to be who I am and hope people like it.”

“Everybody’s talking about the middle of the country like it’s some mysterious place and I think it might make sense to have somebody in the mix who actually lives here. I actually live in a middle-class lifestyle, in a middle-class neighborhood, in the American Midwest.”

“The death penalty has been one of many examples where racial discrimination has played out. You can see it in the simple fact that someone convicted of the same crime is more likely to face the death penalty if they are black.”

FAQs

How Does Pete Buttigieg Know Many Languages? Pete Buttigieg’s father was a Maltese-American scholar and translator. This might explain Pete Buttigieg’s ability to speak over seven languages. Is Pete Buttigieg Still A Mayor No, Pete Buttigieg left the office of South Bend mayor in 2020. What is the Nationality of Buttigieg? American

Conclusion

Pete Buttigieg is a brilliant American politician who achieved stardom at a young age. He was the mayor of South Bend for two terms. Pete is the current Transportation Cabinet secretary. He is the youngest person to ever lead that Department.

The former mayor has an estimated net worth of $250,000. His financial sources include his salary as mayor and cabinet secretary. He also earned income from reserve duty. He is also an author receiving paychecks from book sales.

Before politics, Buttigieg worked in the corporate industry. He was a Navy intelligence officer. He served in active duty deployment for seven months in 2014.