John Fetterman Net Worth: From Braddock to Senate

John Fetterman is an American politician from West Reading, Pennsylvania. He has served in several public offices, including being the 34th Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. In 2023, he began his first term as junior United States senator in 2023. He beat TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to win the U.S. Senate seat. His political career began in 2006 when he became mayor of Braddock, serving until 2019. The United States senator earns over $200,000 per year and has a net worth of $800,000.

John Fetterman Biography

Early Life

John Karl Fetterman was born on August 15, 1969. He is a native of West Reading, Pennsylvania. His parents, Susan Fetterman and Karl Fetterman were both 19 years old when John was born. Soon after, Karl Fetterman moved the family to York, Pennsylvania, where John grew up.

His father joined the Chubb Corporation as a partner. Later, he launched his insurance agency, Kling Bros. Insurance LLC. He co-founded Kling Insurance with his brother, Gregg Fetterman.

Education and Career

John Fetterman went to Albright College. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1991. In 1993, he earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.

While at the University, Fetterman lost his best friend to a road accident. This changed his life for good and pushed him toward public service. He joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. He paired with an 8-year-old boy who lost his parents to AIDs.

In 1995, John Fetterman joined AmeriCorps and moved to Pittsburgh. He was tasked with helping the youth with their GEDs. John later enrolled at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, graduating in 1999 with a Master of Public Policy.

John Fetterman began his corporate career as a risk-management underwriter at Chubb. He worked there for two years before coming to Braddock in 2001. He launched a youth program that helped youth students with their GEDs. He became an official Braddock resident in 2004.

Mayor of Braddock

John Fetterman decided to run for mayor’s office in 2006. He faced incumbent Pauline Abdullah in the Democratic primaries. He won the Democratic nomination by a single vote and went on to win the general elections. He served as Braddock’s from 2006 through to 2019.

Jayme Cox challenged Fetterman in the 2009 Democratic primaries. Fetterman employed unscrupulous campaign strategies, leaking Jayme Cox’s antagonistic history with the law. Cox accused him of misusing his office.

John won the primaries and won unopposed in the general elections. He went on to win the 2013 and 2017 general elections unopposed. In 2018, Fetterman vied for and won the office of Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

Fetterman announced his run for office as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania in 2017. Endorsements from politicians, including Senator Bernie Sanders, helped Fetterman win the Democratic nomination. Ed Rendell, a former governor of Pennsylvania, also endorsed Fetterman.

He went to the general elections, challenging incumbent lieutenant governor Mike Stack. He won the vote with Democrat Tom Wolf as governor.

His first assignment as lieutenant governor was to champion the decriminalization of marijuana. He went on a tour across the whole state of Pennsylvania, talking to people about the issue.

One of the official duties of a lieutenant governor is to oversee the U.S. Senate. Besides this, lieutenant governor John Fetterman chaired the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. He championed fair and reasonable incarcerations of Pennsylvania prisoners.

Fetterman’s Board of Pardons recommended 50 commutations for prisoners serving life sentences. Governor Tom Wolf granted 47.

Salary as Pennsylvania Governor

John Fetterman made history as the man who decriminalized marijuana in Pennsylvania. His achievements include increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. He supported healthcare as a human right and championed criminal justice reforms.

He earned a salary of $217,610 annually as a lieutenant governor.

U.S. Senator of Pennsylvania

Fetterman announced his intentions to vie for junior senator of Pennsylvania in 2020. He became quite popular during the 2022 campaign trails. Fetterman acknowledged that he did not appear like the typical senator material. His distinctive appearance, characterized by his signature hoodie sweatshirt, made him quite different.

In his campaign ads, John promised to improve the livelihoods of the working class Pennsylvanians. He sought to increase the federal minimum wage. He also pushed to improve the lives of Pennsylvania prisoners.

Despite suffering a stroke during the campaigns, John Fetterman won the Democratic primaries. The auditory process around the circumstances of his stroke continued during the campaign. Irrespective, Fetterman beat surgeon and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.

How Does Governor John Fetterman Make Money?

John Fetterman’s career revolves around politics and a few business dealings. As of 2023, the American politician’s net worth is $800,000. His income streams include public service salary and earnings from investments and businesses.

Real Estate

U.S. Senator John Fetterman owns eight properties in Braddock, including a home he bought at $30,000 in 2001. He owns a commercial property and a yard for used Chevrolets in Braddock. He acquired the yard in 2008 for an undisclosed amount.

Investment

Fetterman has many investments under his belt. The value of his stock portfolio ranges between $717,000 and $1.58 million. Financial disclosures for 2021 show that his investments are in bank and trust accounts. The value of his children’s trust accounts ranges between $450,000 and $1 million. He has one stock holding account at Verizon worth $15,0001.

Salary

John Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, earning a paltry salary of $150 per month. His annual salary as lieutenant governor was $217,610.

Assets

John Fetterman’s assets’ value ranges between $717,000 and $1.58 million. He has a business called 1712 Designs, which deals in t-shirt sales and other merchandise. He owns a restaurant and a bar as well.

Car Collection

John Fetterman does not have many cars. His collection includes classic cars such as a 1970 Chevrolet Nova and a 1993 Ford F-150. He also owns a boat and a motorcycle.

John Fetterman’s Spouse and Children’s Net Worth

John Fetterman married philanthropist and activist Gisele Barreto Fetterman in 2008. She founded The Free Store, a non-profit organization providing essentials to those in need. She has a net worth estimated at $5 million.

John Fetterman’s children are still young and do not have any income or net worth to mention. Their father has trust accounts in their names worth almost $1 million. The Pennsylvania senator has three children: Grace Fetterman, Karl Fetterman, and August Fetterman.

Inheritances

John Fetterman’s father, Karl Fetterman, founded an insurance firm, Kling Bros. Insurance. He took John through college and supported him financially until his mid-40s. He also gave John a payment of $54,000 in 2015.

Tax Returns

According to his financial disclosure forms and tax returns, John Fetterman has an annual income of approximately $187,000.

How Does John Fetterman Spend His Money?

While John Fetterman is not a big public spender, his massive luxury home says otherwise. Among other things, his 8-bedroom home on a 15-acre land has an indoor party area. This can only mean that the junior senator of Pennsylvania loves to party.

John is a big supporter of his community. He supports charity organizations that help his home community of Braddock, Pennsylvania.

FAQs

John Fetterman’s official website has a contact button that opens a page with a contact form. The page contains another button that opens a form for booking a meeting with the senator. The form has three options: a meeting in Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., or a virtual meeting. Is John Fetterman’s Wife a Firefighter? Gisele Barreto Fetterman is a trained firefighter. She graduated from the fire academy on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Mrs. Fetterman works with the Rivers Edge Volunteer Fire Department in Braddock. Did John Fetterman Go To Harvard? John Fetterman enrolled at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School Of Government to study public policy. He earned his degree in 1999.

Conclusion

Pennsylvania junior senator John Fetterman has a net worth of $800,000. His sources of income include his state salary and earnings from his investments. He also holds assets in bank accounts and trusts.

Fetterman has become an influential figure in American politics. He advocates for progressive policies, including justice reforms, income equality, and gun control. He has participated in many social justice and development projects in his community and state.