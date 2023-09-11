Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit: Deadline To Apply Is Sept. 30

Michigan residents have just over two weeks left to apply for a tax credit that will help them stay warm when the winter arrives. Specifically, qualifying residents have until September 30 to apply for the Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit.

Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit: How Much You May Get

Michigan’s Home Heating Tax Credit helps low-income families pay part of their heating expenses if they are qualified homeowners or renters. The Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit is usually applied directly to the qualifying residents’ utility bills.

The average credit over the past five years is around $209. The credit amount depends on a comparison between residents’ standard credit allowance or actual heating costs, and total household resources.

Some energy providers have also provided additional automatic credit of up to $20 monthly. Recipients of state food assistance may qualify for some extra credit as well.

“The Home Heating Credit helps Michiganders stay warm and saves them money,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “I urge families to apply for this credit so they can have more money in their pockets to pay the bills and put food on the table while keeping the heat on.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has partnered with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) to encourage qualified residents to apply for the credit before the deadline.

Who Will Get It And How To Apply

To qualify for the Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit, a resident must be a renter with a contracted lease or a homeowner and meet the income requirements. Visit this link to learn more about the eligibility requirements.

You won’t qualify for the credit if you are a full-time student claimed as a dependent by someone on their return. Also, if you live in college or university operated housing or a licensed care facility for the full year, you won’t qualify for the credit.

You may be asked to submit needed documents to support your claim for the credit.

If you meet the above requirements and are required to file a state Individual Income Tax MI-1040, then you need to submit the Home Heating Credit Claim MI-1040CR-7 along with the MI-1040. If you aren’t required to file an MI-1040, you may claim the credit by filing MI-1040CR-7 only.

You can easily check the status of your home heating credit by using e-Services. The MDHHS recommends using the state’s trusted, free tax preparation services to apply for the credit.

“Local free tax preparation can help taxpayers navigate the paperwork to receive this very important credit. Please don’t hesitate to seek out assistance if you think you’re eligible,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said.

Residents can call 211 or visit MichiganFreeTaxHelp.org to connect with their local free tax preparation service provider. Alternatively, nonprofits such as United Way and Community Action Agency can also help residents find a free tax preparation site.