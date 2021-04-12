London Trails Paris And New York For Property Prices

Research by Astons, the international experts on real estate, residency and citizenship has revealed that London trails New York, Beijing and Paris when it comes to property prices surrounding famous landmarks.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Property Prices Surrounding Famous Landmarks

Astons analysed property prices surrounding 11 famous landmarks across the global property market to find which attracted the highest price tag where a bricks and mortar investment is concerned.

Deprival Super-Reaction Syndrome And Value Investing Deprival Super-Reaction Syndrome And Investing. Part four of a short series on Charlie Munger’s Human Misjudgment Revisited. Charlie Munger On Avoiding Anchoring Bias Charlie Munger On The Power Of Prices The Munger Series - Learning . . . SORRY! This content is exclusively for paying members. SIGN UP HERE If you are subscribed and having an Read More

The research shows that France, or more specifically Paris, ranks top with the average apartment-sized property surrounding the Eiffel Tower coming in at £486,244.

New York’s Statue of Liberty also places ahead of London. Although there is a distinct lack of available homes on the island itself, an apartment-sized home in the surrounding areas will set you back £478,137.

London’s Big Ben does take the bronze though, with Aston’s research showing a modest-sized home in Westminster will currently set you back £464,547.

The Sydney Opera House (£328,955) and Rome’s Colosseum (£250,678) also rank as some of the most expensive real estate landmarks around the world.

At the other end of the scale, an apartment-sized property within reach of Cairo’s Pyramids of Giza would set you back just £27,431, with the Taj Mahal (£29,706) and Rio’s Christ the Redeemer (£52,893) also presenting some far more affordable options.

Investment Opportunities In Premier Locations

Managing Director of Astons, Arthur Sarkisian, commented:

“The global property market is wonderfully diverse and allows many investors to build a wide portfolio based on their personal criteria and requirements.

Of course, investing in the global go-to destinations of Paris, New York and London will come at a considerably higher cost, but even these premier locations will offer a range of investment opportunities at varying price points.

Identifying the best option in any market will always rely on help from those operating on the ground with the local knowledge and expertise to help facilitate an investment.”

Nation Location Landmark Value of apartment-sized property in the surrounding area France Paris Eiffel Tower £486,244 United States New York Statue of Liberty £478,137 United Kingdom London Big Ben £464,547 Australia Sydney Sydney Opera House £328,955 Italy Rome Colosseum £250,678 Russia Moscow Red Square £169,701 Greece Athens Acropolis £133,801 United Arab Emirates Dubai Burj Khalifa £113,901 Brazil Rio de Janeiro Cristo Redentor £52,893 India Agra Taj Mahal £29,706 Egypt Cairo Pyramids of Giza £27,431