The latest property market analysis by London lettings and estate agent, Benham and Reeves, has revealed which areas of the London property market are seeing homesellers achieve the highest percentage of asking price, as well as where has seen the biggest increase in asking price achieved.

At 5.2%, London has seen the lowest rate of annual house price growth of all regions, but with the average property costing £497,948, it remains the most expensive area in which to buy a home.

Homesellers In London Are Achieving 91% Of Asking Price

Benham and Reeves analysed current asking and sold prices across the capital and found that on average, homesellers are achieving 91% of asking price when securing a sale - 6% more than they were during the first quarter of this year.

However, in some boroughs sold prices are outstripping expectations, with sellers in Barking and Dagenham achieving 112% of asking price. In Barnet and Bexley the average home is currently selling for 101% of asking price, with sellers in Brent and Bromley achieving full asking price (100%).

Westminster is home to the lowest level of asking price achieved at 84%, with Wandsworth and Waltham Forest seeing homes sell for 90%.

Newham has seen the biggest jump in asking price achieved since the first quarter of 2021. Homeseller were achieving 80% of asking price at the start of this year, but this has now climbed by 13% to 93%.

Lewisham has seen a 9% increase to 94%, with Hillingdon seeing an 8% uplift with sellers no securing 95% of asking price.

Just three boroughs have seen a drop in the percentage of asking price achieved - Hammersmith, Greenwich and Barnet, albeit a minor -2% decrease.

London Property Market Is Now Starting To Build Momentum

Director of Benham and Reeves, Marc von Grundherr, commented:

“The London property market has been moving at the same rate of knots as the rest of the UK where annual appreciation is concerned. However, a 5.2% jump is far more significant in cash terms when compared to many other areas of the UK market and so sellers certainly won’t feel too hard done by.

With the capital now starting to reopen both from a professional and social standpoint, there are very clear signs that the London market is now starting to build momentum and the vast majority of sellers have seen the percentage of asking price achieved increase when compared to the start of the year.”

Location % of asking price - Q1, 2021 % of asking price - Q2, 2021 Change (%) Barking and Dagenham 107% 112% 5% Barnet 101% 101% -1% Bexley 100% 101% 1% Brent 99% 100% 1% Bromley 98% 100% 1% Camden 93% 99% 7% City of London 98% 99% 1% Croydon 99% 99% 0% Ealing 98% 99% 1% Enfield 98% 98% 0% Greenwich 98% 97% -1% Hackney 92% 97% 5% Hammersmith and Fulham 97% 96% -1% Haringey 91% 96% 5% Harrow 95% 96% 1% Havering 91% 95% 4% Hillingdon 87% 95% 8% Hounslow 93% 95% 2% Islington 94% 95% 1% Kensington and Chelsea 93% 95% 1% Kingston upon Thames 92% 94% 2% Lambeth 87% 94% 7% Lewisham 85% 94% 9% Merton 89% 93% 4% Newham 80% 93% 13% Redbridge 93% 93% 0% Richmond upon Thames 89% 93% 4% Southwark 88% 93% 5% Sutton 92% 92% 0% Tower Hamlets 87% 91% 4% Waltham Forest 89% 90% 1% Wandsworth 86% 90% 3% Westminster 83% 84% 1% London (overall average) 85% 91% 6%

Data sourced from PropertyData