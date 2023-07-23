Lauren Boebert Net Worth: The Hidden Figures

Who Is Lauren Boebert?

Lauren Boebert is an American politician and a vocal gun rights activist. She is in her second term as the Congresswoman for Colorado’s 3rd district. The politician, who entered Congress in 2020, is worth approximately $1 million.

Lauren Boebert’s Biography

Lauren Boebert is an American politician with an estimated net worth of $1 million.

She is in her second term representing Colorado’s 3rd congressional district. She serves on the Natural Resources and Oversight committees. Lauren is the co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus. She also serves in the House Freedom Caucus as the Communications chair.

The vocal critic of gun control married Jayson Boebert in 2005. The couple has four kids. Are you curious about this famous politician’s net worth and sources of her income? Dive into the financial world of Lauren Boebert. From her salaried political position to assets. This article digs deep into her estimated net worth of $1 million.

Early Life and Education

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was born on December 19, 1986. She left her birth town of Altamonte Springs after 12 years and moved to Montbello, Denver. The family later settled in Rifle, Colorado, in 2003.

Lauren grew up with a single parent, Shawn Roberts Bentz. The whereabouts of her father are not in the public domain. But her mother has claimed that Stan Lane is the biological father of the Congresswoman. Her mother says she had a brief affair with the retired professional wrestler in the early 1980s.

In June, Stan Lane took a second conclusive DNA test, confirming that he was not the father to Lauren Boebert. Lauren accepted the results. She said she had never claimed that Lane was her father.

Lauren Boebert studied at Rifle High School. She played basketball and was a cheer team member. Lauren did not graduate with any college degree. She made a tough choice to drop out of school and take care of her family. As a child, her family depended on welfare, which was not good enough.

Lauren Boebert got a GED certificate in 2020, shortly after the elections. This certificate receives the same treatment as a high school diploma. But many employers in the modern world say that GED holders are better. They have a strong sense of perseverance, self-learning, and self-motivation.

Personal Life

Lauren Boebert married Jayson Boebert in 2005. The two have four children. The Congresswoman is a dedicated Christian and an avid advocate for gun rights. She is a hunter who loves the outdoors with a passion.

After Rifle High School, she concentrated on raising her family. She worked at a Rifle-based McDonald’s as an assistant manager. In 2013, Lauren and Jayson Boebert founded the Shooters Grill restaurant. The restaurant encouraged staff to carry firearms. They served dishes named after guns, like the M16 burrito.

Before their marriage, Jayson worked in oil and gas fields. He later founded a consulting company, Boebert Consulting, in 2012. After marriage, Lauren joined her husband in the oil and gas fields. She started as a filler and later became a pipeliner. She built and maintained pipelines and pumping stations.

Career

Lauren Boebert’s career began at a Rifle McDonald’s as an assistant. She became a business owner in 2013 when she opened the Shooters Grill restaurant. The restaurant became popular countrywide for its gun policy. The congressman allowed her staff and customers to carry guns.

Lauren also worked in the oil and gas fields along with her husband. After Shooters Grill, they opened two other restaurants, Smokehouse 1776 and Putters. They opened Putters in 2015 and sold it in 2016. Shooters Grill closed in 2022 after the landlord declined to extend the lease.

Financial disclosure forms show that Shooters Grill lost $369,000 in 2019 and 2020.

Lauren grew up in a democratic household. Her mother was a registered Republican voter until 2013. In 2015, she switched sides and became a Democrat voter until 2020. Lauren Boebert registered as a Democrat in 2006 and switched to Republican in 2008.

Lauren Boebert made headlines in 2019 after confronting Beto O’Rourke. The 2020 Democratic presidential primary proposed a ban on assault-style rifles.

Her political career began in 2020. She won the election to represent Colorado’s 3rd congressional district. She replaced the incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton, a Republican who held the office since 2011. Donald Trump had endorsed Tipton for reelection.

Lauren Boebert beat her close opponent, Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush. She was from Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. She has become a vocal voice in the House of Representatives for her views on immigration.

Her approach to immigration is rather radical. She supports the enforcement of immigration laws. Lauren says the government should ditch immigration policies that incentivize illegal immigration. She says immigration policies providing amnesty for illegal immigrants have broken the system. She fights to restore that order.

Take a Look at Lauren Boebert Goes Off New Law Letting Illegal Immigrants Vote In D.C.:

Lauren Boebert’s Net Worth Timeline

Lauren Boebert’s exact net worth is not public knowledge. She is approximately worth $1 million. She built her wealth from restaurant income and congress salary. Lauren earns an annual salary of $175,000. This is the standard salary for all United States Congress members.

Legacy

Lauren Boebert is barely new in the political scene. She is yet to build a visible legacy. But her voice in American politics is rather loud. She is a vocal critic of gun control and an advocate for gun rights. Her supporters see her as a change from traditional politicians.

Real Estate

Lauren and Jayson Boebert own several real estate properties in Colorado. The vocal advocate for gun rights owns a residential home in Rifle and a holiday home in Salida.

Lauren Boebert’s Assets & Investments

Lauren Boebert’s investment portfolio includes restaurants and real estate properties. She also invests in other business ventures. Such ventures include an energy company and a consulting firm. Lauren owns a luxury yacht and more than four high-end luxury cars. The vehicles include a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

FAQs

Who is Lauren Boebert Married To? Lauren Boebert married her husband, Jayson Boebert, in 2005. The two have four children. How Much Does Lauren Earn Yearly? Lauren Boebert’s annual salary as a Congresswoman is $175,000. What is Lauren Boebert’s Political Affiliation? Lauren Boebert has been a member of the Republican Party since 2008. She was first registered as a Democratic voter in 2006 but switched sides in 2008.

Conclusion

Lauren Boebert is an American politician who entered politics in 2020. Before Congress, Lauren was famous for her protection of gun rights. She also expressed a strong stance on immigration. She owns Shooters Grill restaurant, which encourages staff and customers to carry firearms. The Republican’s net is approximately $1 million.

Her income sources include Congress’s salary and income from her restaurant. She also invests in other business ventures. The congresswoman owns several real estate properties across Colorado. She has a fleet of high-end luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a yacht.