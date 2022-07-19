High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale

Mixed Results Lead ManpowerGroup Lower

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) certainly had a mixed quarter but the news is more bullish than not. While the revenue and earnings both fell short of the Marketbeat.com consensus estimates margins widened, cash flow was strong, shares were repurchased, and the dividend was paid. The dividend, notably, is yielding more than 3.3% with shares trading at their current levels and it is a safe payout. The company is distributing only 32% of its earnings while growing earnings and guiding the market higher. Based on our take on the labor market the company’s business is stable if not strong so we are expecting to see the guidance raised again later in the year, and for the dividend to be increased a 13th consecutive year.

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more