Disney 3Q23 Earnings: Analyst Commentary

By Anna Peel
Published on
Walt Disney Stock
Get Access to the World's Leading Hedge Fund Shareholder Letters and Learn What Opportunities They're Looking at to Maximize Their 2023 Returns.

With Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) reporting its third-quarter earnings, below is a commentary from Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

Disney’s Third Quarter Earnings

Disney delivered a shockingly weak quarter with a big miss in subscriber growth additions standing out the most. Looking ahead, I believe that Disney will have to cut prices from current levels in an effort to stimulate demand and defend its market share in an increasingly competitive industry.

The group’s Parks division put in a solid performance, although attendance trends are slowing as a result of price increases in key markets and a pullback in consumer discretionary spending.

At this point, we have to accept that Disney is a slow-growth story. The streaming space is certainly feeling the pinch of persistently high inflation which has forced consumers to make changes to their spending habits as disposable income shrinks.

With its stock only down slightly after hours, investors appear to be waiting to hear what Bob Iger has to say on the post earnings call regarding the company’s strategic plans before dumping the stock.

For more information and data on Disney — from global annual revenue and annual net income, to worldwide Disney+ subscribers, box office revenue, and everything in between — please see here.

Related Articles

Market Timing

If There Are Times When Market Timing Does Not Work As Well As It Usually Does, There Are Also Times When It Works Better Than It Usually Does

Amazon AWS Generative AI Innovation Center

Amazon Better Than Expected Q2 2023 Results Fuel Social Media Buzz Among Twitter Influencers

Yum China

Yum China: New Menu Offerings, Engaging Campaigns And Rapid Store Expansion Deliver Record Q2 Earnings

Stock Investing Questions Logica Capital Best Hacks to Investing in Stock Market Growth

Stock Investing Questions: Which Ones Require More Research?

Signup to ValueWalk!

Get the latest posts on what's happening in the hedge fund and investing world sent straight to your inbox! 
This is information you won't get anywhere else!