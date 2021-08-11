CPI Fuel and the Smoldering Inflation Fire

For all the CPI hoopla, remember that this is a monthly figure – all data tend to fluctuate, especially those heavily massaged ones (substitution, hedonistic adjustments, owners‘equivalent rent coupled with exclusion of certain essentials for their prices are deemed too volatile).

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Maverick Q2 Letter: Firm Updates Investors On Its Coupang Holding At the beginning of March, South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The company said it had priced 130 million shares at $35 a piece, raising $4.55 billion and valuing the company around $60 billion. The IPO produced a massive windfall for the company's backers, including Tiger Read More

The Fed keeps walking a very fine line, and it‘s a success that the market isn‘t revolting – given the infrastructure bill passing Senate, calls on OPEC+ to increase production, it‘s clear to me that whatever today‘s figure, inflation will keep being a thorn in its side for a long time – as simple as putting 2 + 2 together.

Again, today’s report will be shorter than usual, and focus on select charts so as to drive position details of all the five publications.

Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com).

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

S&P 500 keeps holding up but Nasdaq not very much so – quoting from yesterday‘s analysis:

(…) Yes, Nasdaq is in as precarious short-term position as the 500-strong index – about to fall steeply just as gold did? Probably not, but vulnerable to a corrective move that could easily reach a few percent. The infrastructure bill is rather factored into the expectations, and similarly to Fed taper looming, any surprise could serve as a selling catalyst. The drying up volume may not be a sign of no more sellers here, but rather of combination of timid sellers and drying up pool of buyers. With the strong CPI data likely to be announced tomorrow, the bears would likely try their luck.

Credit Markets

Credit market weakness is catching up ever more with high yield corporate bonds as they are getting under the same kind of pressure as quality debt instruments. Credit spreads are likely to start widening again as we‘re still in an economic expansion, and that would lift stock market spreads such as financials to utilities. Anyway, with rising yields look for the ride in equities to get rockier, and for tech to be diverging – yesterday was a preview of things to come.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Yesterday, I made a case for why we‘re at an interesting valuation point in gold and silver. The daily chart view though still looks as bleak as ever – merely price stabilization while miners continue leading lower. The dust hasn‘t indeed settled and the success of Fed‘s June actions is still with us as inflation expectations and TIPS are being ignored:

(...) Does the market seriously believe that the Fed would turn into an inflation fighter? That they wouldn‘t lag behind both the incoming forward looking and lagging inflation metrics? Make no mistake, the June ISM services PMIs were the highest ever – there is plenty of inflation in the pipeline, and you‘re in essence making a bet whether the central bank will duly mop up the excesses, or not. I‘m in the latter camp, and that means the current gold and silver values are highly interesting to the medium-term investor and trader.

Crude Oil

Oil has rebounded off Monday‘s premarket lows, but has met selling pressure even before today‘s message to OPEC+ was announced. I‘m counting on the oil sector continued resilience, but am not looking for similarly smooth sailing in black gold all that fast. Not at all.

Copper

Copper paints a brighter picture by quite a few hues, and the commodity index has likewise sprang to life vigorously. The 4.20s support zone is likely to hold unless a game changer strikes, which has gotten a little more unlikely compared to yesterday (watching the news tape). The inflation data are more than likely to support real assets, even if they enable the Fed to declare improving economy conditions in Jackson Hole, and announce (watered down) taper (with strings attached) in September. Look for commodities to recover then fast, faster than precious metals.

Bitcoin and Ethereum

The slow motion crypto upswing goes on, without respite – consolidating and likely to continue. More fighting is expected around $48-50K in Bitcoin, but shouldn‘t affect Ethereum all that much.

Summary

In place of summary today, please see the above chart descriptions for my take.

Thank you for having read today‘s free analysis, which is available in full at my homesite. There, you can subscribe to the free Monica‘s Insider Club, which features real-time trade calls and intraday updates for all the five publications: Stock Trading Signals, Gold Trading Signals, Oil Trading Signals, Copper Trading Signals and Bitcoin Trading Signals.

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals

www.monicakingsley.co

[email protected]

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.