From Jurist to Millionaire: Clarence Thomas Net Worth

Clarence Thomas is a United States judge. He has been an associate justice in the Supreme Court of the United States since 1991. He was appointed to the court by then-president George H.W. Bush. Clarence Thomas’s net worth is approximately $1 million.

Clarence Thomas Biography

Name: Clarence Thomas

Date of Birth: June 23, 1948, Pin Point, Georgia

Profession: Judge, Lawyer, United States Supreme Court justice

Early Life

Clarence Thomas was born in Pin Point, Georgia, on June 23, 1948. He was the third child of M.C. Thomas and Leola Williams. His father abandoned the family when Thomas was only two years old. His mother was a domestic worker. She worked long hours but was mostly paid pennies per day.

When a fire brought down their home, Clarence Thomas’ mother remarried. The kids went to live with their maternal grandparents, Myers and Christine. Thomas and his brother, Myers Lee Thomas, had not had a decent meal until they went to their grandparents.

Education

Clarence Thomas grew up a Catholic. He went to St. Pius X High, a school in Chatham County for black students only. He left St. Pius X after two years and joined St. John Vianney’s Minor Seminary. He then went to Conception Seminary College. He joined the Missouri catholic missionary school to pursue a career as a priest.

After the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Clarence Thomas left the school. He overheard a student’s racist comment about the assassination. He then realized the church was not doing enough to combat racism.

Soon after, he joined Holy Cross College in Massachusetts as a sophomore. He was one of the college’s first black learners. Thomas established Holy Cross College’s Black Student Union. He majored in English Literature and graduated cum laude in 1971.

Thomas put his army draft off through several deferments to complete college. When he graduated, he was 1-A, a man with a high chance of joining the military. But, a spine curvature failed him at the medical examination level.

When his chances in the army plummeted, Clarence Thomas enrolled at Yale Law School in 1971. He graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 1974, in the middle of his class.

Career

After college, Clarence studied for the Missouri Bar at St. Louis University School of Law. He served as assistant attorney general of Missouri between 1974 and 1977. He was the only black staff under Attorney General John Danforth.

Danforth became a U.S. Senator in 1976, leaving Clarence to look for a new place. He worked as an attorney for a St. Louis-based chemical company, Monsanto. In 1979, he rejoined Danforth in Washington. Sen. Danforth made him the Senate Commerce Committee legislative assistant until 1981.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated Clarence Thomas to the Department of Education. He served in the Office of Civil Rights as assistant secretary. Clarence Thomas was the chairman of the EEOC from 1982 to 1990.

In 1989, President George H. W. Bush nominated him to the U.S. Court of Appeals. Clarence Thomas served in the District of Columbia Circuit for 19 months.

In 1991, George H.W. Bush nominated Thomas to replace Thurgood Marshall in the U.S. Supreme Court. Clarence was the second African American associate justice in the Supreme Court.

After long sessions of confirmation hearings, the Senate approved Clarence Thomas’s nomination. He almost lost the opportunity due to accusations of sexual harassment by Anita Hill. Clarence took the oath of office in October 1991

In 2010, Clarence’s college girlfriend spoke out supporting Anita Hill’s allegations against Thomas.

Among the current members of the U.S. Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas’s tenure is the longest, 32 years.

Teaching Income and Book Deals

Justice Clarence Thomas’s net worth is approximately $1 million. Part of this wealth comes from his teaching and book deals. The Supreme Court Judge teaches at George Washington University School of Law and the University of Georgia School of Law. He also lectures at the University of Kansas School of Law and Notre Dame Law School.

Clarence Thomas also gets additional income from book advances and income from publishing. He earned a book advance of $1.5 million for his memoir, “My Grandfather’s Son,” a New York Times bestseller.

Assets and Investments

Clarence Thomas’s net worth of $1 million includes almost $100,000 in income from rent. His financial disclosures show he owns a property in partnership with Ginger Ltd. He receives rental income from the property.

Thomas also earns income from investments. In his income statements for 2018, he declared that he makes around $1,000 annually from most investments. Some of Clarence Thomas’s assets include the Vanguard money market funds. He also has universal life insurance policies and a Wells Fargo CD. He also makes more income from REIT investments.

What Is Clarence Thomas’ Annual Income?

Clarence Thomas’s work at the Supreme Court earns him $220,000 annually.

Controversies

Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, have publicly revealed conflicts of interest. For example, in 2000, Ginni worked for the Heritage Foundation. The organization was helping President George W. Bush collect resumes for appointments. At the same time, the Supreme Court was deciding the case of Bush v. Gore, which gave George Bush the ticket to the White House.

Another controversial instance is the relationship between Clarence Thomas and multi-billionaire George Soros. Clarence failed to reveal his dealings with Soros, making their relationship suspicious. There were allegations that Soros paid tuition fees for Thomas’ adopted son.

Mark Meadows

On January 6, 2021, the U.S. States Capital Building in D.C. was attacked. Donald Trump supporters carried the attack in opposition to Joe Biden’s presidency. The investigation revealed that Ginni Thomas exchanged conspiracy-riddled texts with Mark Meadows. Meadows was President Trump’s chief of staff.

MAGA Riots

Right before the January 6 Capital attacks, Clarence’s wife expressed admiration for the rioters. On her Facebook page, Ginni wrote, “GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING!”. Ginni was supporting Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

How Much is Clarence Thomas’ Wife Worth? Ginni Thomas is worth $1.1 Million Where Does Clarence Thomas Live? Clarence Thomas lives in Fairfax County, Virginia. What Does Clarence Thomas’ Son Do? Jamal Adeen Thomas works in the financial industry.

Conclusion

Clarence Thomas is a notable American judge with a notable career journey. His diverse background and extensive education shaped him into the man he is today. He has an estimated net worth of $1 million. His primary source of income is his Supreme Court salary. Other sources of income include investments, teaching, and book royalties.