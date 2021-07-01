Charlie Munger Likes Zoom

In an interview of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger by Becky Quick, broadcast by CNBC last evening, Charlie Munger discussed his positive view and outlook for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM):
Charlie Munger's Outlook For Zoom
QUICK: How often do you talk to people on Zoom?
MUNGER: At least three times a day. I made a deal in Australia. I, I think Zoom is here to stay. It’s, it just adds so much convenience.
QUICK: So how does life change post-pandemic? How does work change? And, and how does it’s, go back to normal? I guess, what, what do you think happens—
MUNGER: Well, I think a lot of business travel will never come back. Just corporation after corporation deciding one meeting a year, two meetings a year in person, and the rest Zoom. And I think that’s here to stay. And, of course, what’s happened to office demand is just think of the agonies in that field now. And a lot of people have found they don’t need to be there. I think all kinds of things are gonna happen that, that we’ll be, we don’t go back to what we did before.
Article by Dr. David Kass