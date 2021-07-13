Big CPI Data, Bank Earnings Beat Expectations, Mixed Sectors

Today’s CPI release is in focus as inflation doubles expectations. Tech is leading in morning trade today in New York.

[soros]

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Why Did Buffett Devote 75% Of His Portfolio To GEICO? It is said that every investor can trace the majority of the gains they achieve throughout their life to just a few key investments. Warren Buffett may be best known for his investments in Coca-Cola and American Express, which have undoubtedly contributed significantly to his wealth creation over the years, but he is most significant Read More

Bank earnings were strong this morning; with JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) having big beats versus analyst expectations. These strong earnings results are being overshadowed mid-session with yet another giant print in CPI data.

Giant CPI Data Print

This morning, the market consensus was for a CPI print of 0.5%, but yet again, we got a huge number at 0.9%. This level is the highest since 2008 and has seemed to put a cloud over today’s trade in New York. The S&P 500 is essentially flat so far today, after dipping 20 handles on the 8:30 AM data release and recuperating all of the CPI news release losses by 10:00 AM. It is one of those kinds of trading sessions so far, but we still have several hours to go today. Tech continues to be strong today, with many individual names lighting up green on the screen. Is the tech trade getting somewhat crowded at these levels?

Figure 1 – E-Mini S&P 500 Futures (September Contract) July 12, 2021 – July 136, 2021, 5 Minute Candles Source stooq.com

Cash traders wouldn’t even know the movement took place.

As today progresses, it feels like the market is digesting the monster CPI print and where capital will be allocated going forward. Interest rates initially fell hard off the data release; but have since been climbing back intraday, as the $SPX has been gaining a little bit of some steam.

There is no question that the S&P 500 is in full resilience mode here. Shaking off the large CPI prints without hesitancy and resuming the upside tells us a story. What the end result of that story is going to be is still up for interpretation. As more time passes and more digestion occurs, the picture will become clearer.

At times like this, I like to allow the data to be digested before making new decisions. This reflection period allows time to manage perspective and outlook on existing opinions/positions.

Figure 2 – TLT iShares 20+ Year Bond ETF June 1, 2021 – July 13, 2021, Daily Candles Source stockcharts.com

A Key Reversal Day In TLT And Interest Rates

It is starting to look more and more that we have experienced a key reversal day in TLT and interest rates. The candle formation July 7th – 9th resembles an “Evening Star” formation, and the uppermost candle on July 8th looks like it marks a short-term top.

An evening star formation is a bearish reversal pattern that continues an uptrend with a long green (up)body day followed by a gapped up small body day, then a down close with the close below the midpoint of the first day.

If you are looking to beef up your candlestick knowledge, I highly suggest checking out ChartSchool on Stockcharts. It has been a valuable resource for 20 years and continues to be an excellent reference and knowledge resource.

Right now, let’s see how the remainder of the session plays out given the big bank earnings results so far; and the large CPI data print.

I still like the idea of staying long the banks and short bonds (higher interest rates) at this time.

Now, let’s examine the nine markets that we are covering for Premium Subscribers.

Not a Premium subscriber yet? Go Premium and receive my Stock Trading Alerts that include the full analysis and key price levels.

Thank you for reading today’s free analysis. I encourage you to sign up for our daily newsletter – it’s absolutely free and if you don’t like it, you can unsubscribe with just 2 clicks. If you sign up today, you’ll also get 7 days of free access to the premium daily Stock Trading Alerts as well as our other Alerts. Sign up for the free newsletter today!

Thank you.

Rafael Zorabedian

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits: Effective Investment through Diligence & Care

This content is for informational and analytical purposes only. All essays, research, and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Rafael Zorabedian, and Sunshine Profits’ associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be subject to change without notice. You should not construe any such information or other material as investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this article constitutes a recommendation, endorsement to buy or sell any security or futures contract. Any references to any particular securities or futures contracts are for example and informational purposes only. Seek a licensed professional for investment advice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Information is from sources believed to be reliable; but its accuracy, completeness, and interpretation are not guaranteed. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Rafael Zorabedian, and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Mr. Zorabedian is not a Registered Investment Advisor. By reading Rafael Zorabedian’s reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Trading, including technical trading, is speculative and high-risk. There is a substantial risk of loss involved in trading, and it is not suitable for everyone. Futures, foreign currency and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment when trading futures, foreign currencies, margined securities, shorting securities, and trading options. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one’s financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Rafael Zorabedian, Sunshine Profits’ employees, affiliates, as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, futures contracts, options or other financial instruments including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is a risk of loss in trading.