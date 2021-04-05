FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino’s latest report on Archegos Capital Management’s Bill Hwang.

Gasparino reports, “Archegos Capital Management chief Bill Hwang has put together a high-profile public relations and legal team... Carmen Lawrence, a veteran white-collar attorney and former top regulatory official at the Securities and Exchange Commission has been retained by Archegos as the SEC launches an inquiry into the fund’s blow up, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

“Lawrence will work alongside veteran PR handler Mike Sitrick who has also been retained by Archegos to help with crisis communications. Sitrick’s client list includes numerous celebrities, Wall Street executives and chief executive officers during his long career.”

