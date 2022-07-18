AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results

AMC Rides Wave Of Blockbuster Movie Openings

While the movie industry is still a bit shy of regaining its pre-pandemic business levels AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is on track for a blockbuster quarter. The last few months have seen no end of high-grossing movie openings, and the trend is set to continue. The latest is Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Thor: Love And Thunder, which amazed critics with its $140+ million opening weekend. What this means for AMC Entertainment and its investors is an opportunity to get into this stock at the lowest levels in over a year and well before the good news is released. AMC Entertainment is scheduled to release earnings in the first week of August and should easily outpace the consensus.

