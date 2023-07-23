Al Gore Net Worth: Earnings from Politics to Present

Albert Arnold Gore Jr. is an American politician and entrepreneur with a net worth of $300 million. Al Gore built his multi-million business empire after leaving politics. He served as the Vice President under President Bill Clinton.

Before politics, Gore was only worth around $1.7 million. This net worth combined political career and farming earnings, especially pasture rents.

Are you curious how an environmentalist transitioned from politics to tech ventures? The guru on climate change built millions of dollars from investments in technology. He has helped create some of the biggest technology companies in the United States.

Dive into this detailed exploration of Al Gore’s journey to great wealth. See how a climate activist became a multi-millionaire from green-energy technology.

Al Gore’s Biography

Early Life

Al Gore was born Albert Arnold George Jr. in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 1948. He was born in a political family of Albert Gore Sr. His father was a U.S. Senator from Tennessee from 1953 to 1971. He was also a possible presidential running mate nominee in 1956 and 1960. Al Gore’s mother was Pauline LaFone Gore. She was among the first women to graduate from Vanderbilt Law School.

AI Gore said his mother played a huge role in building his political career.

During his school days, Gore stayed in Fairfax Hotel in D.C. and returned to his home in Carthage, Tennessee, during the summer. He worked on the family farm, growing tobacco and hay and raising cattle.

In high school, Gore was the team captain of the school’s football team. After high school, Albert Gore Jr. applied to join Harvard University and was accepted. He studied government and graduated in 1969. He was a roommate at Harvard College with movie star Tommy Lee Jones.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Career

Military

Al Gore joined the military immediately after graduation. Although he opposed the Vietnam War, he enlisted out of the need to serve his country. After basic training, he served as a military journalist in Fort Rucker’s Army Flier. AI Gore was deployed in Vietnam in 1971.

After Vietnam, Albert Arnold “Al” Gore returned home in 1971. he joined a Nashville-based newspaper, the Tennessean as a reporter. He later transferred to the city politics beat. He unraveled several political and bribery charges that led to convictions.

Albert Gore attended Vanderbilt University Law School in 1974. He studied philosophy and phenomenology but did not complete the course. He dropped out in 1976 to vie for a U.S. Congress seat from Tennessee.

House of Representatives/ Senate

Al Gore represented Tennessee as a Congressman from 1977 to 1985. In 1984, Gore replaced Howard Baker as the United States Senator for Tennessee. He served in the United States Senate from 1985 to 1993.

Al Gore supported the High-Performance Computing and Communications Act of 1991. Albert Arnold’s experience at Harvard shaped his view and understanding of the world. It improved his commitment to public service.

Vice President

Al Gore ran for the Democratic presidential candidate nomination in 1988. He lost to Dukais after winning only five southern states. He was still a U.S. Senator when Bill Clinton picked him as a running mate. The duo won the presidential elections in 1992. As a vice president, Gore pushed to reduce bureaucracy.

Presidency

In 2000, Al Gore decided to run for the office of the president of the United States of America. He faced off with a former New Jersey senator, Bill Bradley, for the Democratic nomination. Gore won the nomination. Joseph Lieberman, a Connecticut senator, was his running mate.

Gore competed with Republican George W. Bush for the presidency. He came second in the electoral vote, receiving 543,895 more popular votes than W. Bush. At first, Al Gore did not accept the defeat, claiming a fault in the presidential voting system. After a five-week legal battle over the results, Gore bowed down and let George W. Bush become the 43rd U.S. President.

The concession made Al Gore the second person to win the popular vote but lose in the electoral college. The first was Grover Cleveland in 1888.

Author/ Business Career

Al Gore’s estimated net worth before the 2000 presidential election loss was around $1.7. He built his multi-million empire after quitting politics and joining the tech industry.

Gore has authored several books that have been accepted across the United States. He made one of his popular books, An Inconvenient Truth, into a film in 2006. The 2006 Oscar-winning documentary made a massive impact on the environmentalist movement globally.

Albert Arnold Gore co-founded Current TV, a cable news network. Despite its low ratings, Al Gore received an annual salary of $1.2 million from the T.V. He sold it to Al Jazeera for $500 million in 2013. The sale earned Al Gore $100,000 after splitting with his business partners.

Al Gore co-founded GIM, the multi-billion investment management company worth over $36 billion. He founded The Climate Reality Project, a nonprofit organization that addresses climate issues. He is also the chairman of the organization. He established the Alliance for Climate Protection. This later became the We Campaign and arranged the Live Earth benefit concerts on July 7, 2007.

Al Gore helped establish Climate Trace in 2020. The organization monitors carbon emissions across the globe. Gore spoke at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

He is also Apple Inc’s member of the Board of Directors. Before the stock split in 2020, Albert Arnold owned 100,000 shares of vested and unvested stock. He would have received 400,000 shares after the stock split 4-1. These would earn him between $50 million and $60 million, depending on the share price.

He cashed out 59,000 Apple Inc. shares in 2013, making him $30 million richer. He bought the shares in 2003 at $7.50 each and sold them for over $400 per share.

Speaking Fees

After the Academy Award-winning documentary, Al Gore began a speaking tour. He charged up to $200,000 per speaking event.

Real Estate

Ai and his wife, Tipper Gore, own over $25 million real estate in the United States. He bought an $8.9 million ocean-view estate in 2010. The villa sits on a one-and-a-half acre of land in Montecito, California, and is worth over $15 million today. The property features a swimming pool and spa and has over 6,500 square feet of living space and high ceilings.

Al Gore was heavily criticized after purchasing the by-the-sea property. His critics wondered why a man involved in climate change activism would invest that close to the sea. Al Gore also owns another 10,000-square for property in Belle Meade, Tennessee. When critics discovered how much power the property consumed, he had to install solar panels.

It was discovered that Al Gore spent 34 times more energy than normal homesteads. Funny fact, George W Bush lived in a modest home that used geothermal energy most of the time. W Bush even harvested rainwater and directed it to nearby fields for irrigation. This discovery caused more pain to Gore than the 2000 presidential election loss.

Al and his wife, Tipper Gore, own a $3 million condor in the St. Regis building in San Francisco.

Earnings and Financial Data

The following is a financial analysis of Al Gore. The table shows the most significant earnings in the Democtrat’s estimated net worth of $300 million.

Net Worth $300 million Farming and pasture rents Reportedly sold $600,000 worth of cows in 1999 Inheritance; Occidental Petroleum Corp shares Approximately $1 million Sale of Cable Network T.V. to Al Jazeera $100 million Sale of Apple Inc. shares $30 million Noble Peace Prize $1.5 million Earnings from his climate work connections Approximately $100 million Earnings from speaking events Gore is among the top ten highest-paid speakers

Facts about Al Gore

Al Gore is an interesting American politician and businessman. He rose to great wealth after his failed bid to become the 41st president of the United States. The climate change activist has been criticized and called a climate profiteer.

The following are some interesting facts about Al Gore, known and unknown.

Facts

Birth name Albert Arnold George Jr. Popular name Al Gore Birth date and place March 31, 1948, in Washington, D.C. Profession Politician, Author, Businessman, Presenter, Environmentalist, Philanthropist. Offices Held 45th Vice President of the U.S. United States Senate, 1985-1993. United States House of Representatives, 1977-1985. Political party Democratic Party Awards 2007 Nobel Peace Prize Subjects of study/ Notable works Environmentalism. The Future: Six Drivers of Global Change

Take a Look at Al Gore – Former United States Congressman, Senator, & 45th Vice President | Mini Bio | Biography:

Untold Facts about Al Gore

Gore speaks fluent Spanish.

During his second year at Harvard College, Gore spent most of his time watching T.V. and shooting pool. He also consumed marijuana occasionally.

Albert Arnold Gore Jr. is the only Vice President born in Washington, D.C.

Al Gore drives green cars only.

His love for football is still alive. He is a big supporter of the Tennessee Titans football club.

FAQs

Who is Al Gore’s Partner? Al Gore married Mary Elizabeth “Tipper” Gore in 1970. The two separated in 2010 but have never filed for divorce. How Big is Gore’s Company? Al Gore and his co-founded Generation Investment Management in 2004. The company has $36 billion in total assets. Who are Al Gore’s Children? Al and Tipper Gore planned on raising a huge family. Tipper revealed in an interview that she wished to have six children. The couple has four children, three daughters and one son. The daughters are Karenna Gore, Kristin Gore, and Sarah Gore. The environmental activist has one son called Albert Arnold Gore III. Karenna Gore is his first child.

Conclusion

Albert Arnold George Jr. has led a fulfilling life. He continues to drive change in the fight against global warming. Whether genuine or a fraud, his work has encouraged many people to join the fight.

The environmental activist and politician is worth $300 million as of 2023. He has been criticized for many things. For example, he spends over 30 times more energy than average household consumption.