10 Profitable Business Ideas for 2021 – Globally Available

According to the world bank, SME’s represent 90% of all businesses. This means you do not have to feel guilty to leave the corporate world if you ever chose to explore a small business opportunity. The key interim question however, is which business types can sustain you halfway through a pandemic – and which of them were viable prior to the pandemic too, as a way to ensure it is sustainable on a long term basis.

For investors off course, stocks like Udemy, Fiverr, Microsoft, Etzy, Amazon have done well throughout these turbulent times, and these corporations are aligned to the new economy of remote work, education and creativity in various ways. For founders of SMEs it is more about survival and ROI in the short term. Remote work and home business are how many people are surviving the global pandemic. Here are some of the most profitable work from home or remote business ideas that don’t require that much capital.

Mobile Beautician

Since the pandemic, many business and independent contractors in the beauty industry have transformed their businesses into remote salons by offering virtual consultations and easy-to-use beauty toolkits and products, and it has been working. Ever since business owners like Brittani Strong, founder of SoCal Beauty, started empowering thousands of women all around the world to run their beautician business from home or remotely with Designer Lashes, the mobile beautician business is booming globally. Here’s more details.

Virtual Assistant

Fiverr.com kept growing in the pandemic: they’re up 11% in the past 12 months with more than 60 million visitors per month. With so many businesses still operating almost completely online, many businesses are now hiring virtual assistants to help them stay organized. Virtual assistants essentially work from home for clients in a variety of industries by providing a variety of administrative, creative and technical services. Virtual assistants are in high demand these days and all you need is an internet connection and laptop.

Online Tutor

Udemy.com has more than 100M visitors per month and according to external web analysis from Similarweb, they’re up 7% in the last year. For those with a passion for teaching, online tutoring is one sure way to make money in 2021. With so many students of all ages having missed so many school days due to the numerous nation-wide shut downs around the world, many parents have found online tutoring businesses to help their children learn and stay sharp. If you love teaching, you can start an online tutoring business using a video conferencing program.

Online Bookkeeping

As with teaching, technology allows many bookkeeping services to be performed online. If you’re an accountant or bookkeeper and you want the freedom that comes with running your own business, you can take advantage of modern technology to start your online bookkeeping business and take on other businesses as your clients.

Consultancy Service

If you are knowledgeable about a specific topic, be it business, social media, marketing or human resources to mention a few, you can start a consultancy firm where you consult with businesses and individuals with regards to your area of expertise. You can start your consulting business on your own at first and later, hire other consultants as your business grows.

Translator

Fiverr and Freelancer are heavily focused on this sector. If you are fluent in multiple languages, you can open a translation service. Translators provide businesses and individuals with various services, including translating articles, other written work and visual materials, and at times serving as telephonic translators for businesses and individuals involved in international business deals. With an internet connection, you’d be surprised how far a home translation service can extend to.

Freelance Writer

Writers will always be needed to formulate news articles, create content and come up with creative ideas that catch people’s attention. Many businesses these days don’t have in-house writers, instead they outsource their content and hire freelance writers to do it for them. As a freelance writer, you can go into creative writing, technical writing or resume writing, the scope for freelance writers is endless.

Virtual Personal Trainer

Physical and mental health has never been more important, and while many gyms and fitness centres continue to operate, many people have found alternative solutions to staying fit during the pandemic. Being a virtual trainer, you can offer virtual fitness classes as well as one-on-one sessions with individual clients and train with them as you normally would in a gym.

Mobile Caterer

Well, Uber eats have done this in a major way but it is equally viable for smaller competitors. If you know your way around the kitchen, becoming a caterer may be the perfect remote business. While you may need some commercial kitchen equipment and appliances to get started, most of the organization, planning, marketing and actual work can be done from your home and delivered to your customers.

Graphic designer

This is again an area where Fiverr and Etsy are dominant players, but it has potential for smaller players too. All businesses, from large corporations to sole proprietors need captivating promotional material to attract customers, and if you have an artistic gene and a gift for organizing content in a visually pleasing manner, you can start your own graphic design business and provide all sorts of promotional content to a host of clients. Starting a graphic design business also has the benefit of requiring very few physical tools, besides a laptop and internet connection.

Final take:

For the investor there are titanic shifts in the market – many worth pursuing. For those seeking to start a new business right now: finding a well-paid opportunity where you take your future and enjoyment into your own hands does not have to be hard. According to the AI and research team behind the business idea generator from TRUiC, a company headed by philanthropist Nagabhushanam “Bobby” Pedi, it can also be aligned to your own preferences and personality.