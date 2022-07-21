Why Tesla Was Right To Sell 75 Percent Of Its Bitcoin Holdings In Q2

Bitcoin sold off after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed in its latest earnings report that it had sold 75% of its bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin has shed more than $700 from its value since midnight. However, cryptocurrency as a whole retains its $1 trillion market capitalization, at least for now, as the bitcoin price is still over 15% higher than it was a week ago.

So why did Tesla sell its bitcoin, and was it the right move? Crypto enthusiasts may be disappointed, but it was all business on Elon Musk’s part.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more