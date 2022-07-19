Celsius’ Problems Said To Have Lasted Years; Users Supposedly Gave Up Their Crypto

The problems at crypto lender Celsius seem to have been going on for years before finally culminating in the firm’s recent bankruptcy filing. Meanwhile, the company’s lawyers are arguing that its users gave up the rights to the cryptocurrency they deposited on its platform, meaning that it is “entitled to use, sell, pledge and rehypothecate those coins.”

Long-Running Problems At Celsius

Former Celsius employees told CNBC that the company has seen multiple internal missteps that led up to its recent bankruptcy filing. The news outlet also reviewed internal documents that backed up those claims. It added that multiple employees “painted a picture of risk-taking, disorganization and alleged market manipulation.”