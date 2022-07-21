Important: Are Your Stocks In Stage 1, 2, 3, Or 4?

Every investor is asking the same question: When will stocks bottom?

As you know, the S&P 500 is down 20% this year and firmly in a bear market.

Since 1929, the S&P 500’s had 14 bear markets… lasting around 19 months, on average. Which means if the current bear market lasts an “average” length, we’ll see the bottom next summer.

But asking when stocks as a whole will bottom is the WRONG question. Instead, investors should be asking…

Which stocks will bottom first?

Because certain stocks appear to already be bottoming…

This is important.

Stocks that bottom out first after a bear market tend to emerge as new leaders.

In other words… they’re the stocks you want to own.

So, how do you find them?

Stocks Follow A Predictable Pattern

Print out the following graphic—it’s that important...

Most folks don’t know this—but many stocks follow a predictable pattern.

You’re looking at the typical life cycle of a stock.

As you can see, stocks tend to go through 4 different “stages”...

In Stage 1, a stock trades sideways and builds a base.

Stage 2 begins when a stock breaks out of Stage 1 and begins rising. This is when you want to own it.

Stage 3 is when a stock stops going up and tops out. This is when you want to sell it.

Then, you get to Stage 4, when a stock rolls over and enters a downtrend. You want to avoid stocks during this phase.

You can get an idea of what stage a stock is in by looking up its 30-week moving average. The 30-week moving average is a technical indicator that tells you the average closing price of a specific stock over the previous 30 weeks.